Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

International Consolidated Airlines S A : Emergency cash calls, tech IPO frenzy push 2020 banker fees to record high

12/31/2020 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man uses his phone on Wall St. outside the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Emergency corporate fundraising and a clamour for tech stock market listings pushed equity capital market volumes to over $1 trillion in 2020 and fees for investment bankers in the sector to a record high, data showed.

As the COVID-19 pandemic raged across the world, companies turned to their shareholders in droves to get the funding needed to get through a bruising global recession.

Combined with demand for new growth-oriented companies -- particularly tech -- in an era of record low interest rates, that was responsible for a record-shattering year in stock market fundraising, bankers and analysts said.

Global equity capital markets (ECM) activity rocketed by 55% to a record $1.1 trillion in 2020, data from Refinitiv showed. (Graphic: Global ECM volumes hit $1 trillion for the first time - https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-ECM/WRAP/qmyvmqydavr/chart.png)


For an interactive version of this chart, click here:https://tmsnrt.rs/2KMWs5I

The year was characterised by companies spanning from airlines to retail and hospitality scrambling for funds to weather the pandemic or to repay emergency government loans.

Airlines operators such as Lufthansa and British Airways owner IAG led the way, tapping markets for billions of dollars to navigate a severe crunch in the sector.

But as the year progressed and as unprecedented central bank action supercharged markets, a slew of initial public offerings hit the market, pushing IPO volumes in the United States to a 13-year high of $80.23 billion, the Refinitiv data showed.

These were characterised by unprecedented first-day pops, with the likes of Airbnb and Warren Buffet-backed Snowflake doubling in value on their market debuts,.

"In a world of incredibly low interest rates, any company able to demonstrate growth in future cash flows is going to be rated highly. Sectors such as healthcare, fintech and tech are a huge part of this," said James Fleming, Citi's global co-head of equity capital markets.

Fleming expects the trend of tech IPOs to continue into the first half of 2021, while equity raises for balance-sheet purposes are also likely to continue into the new year with many sectors yet to fully recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

While the United States has been at the forefront of the IPO boom, the trend is likely to spread to Europe in 2021.

For graphic of Global ECM fees:

Overall, bankers made $28.7 billion from ECM fees, the biggest yearly pot ever. IPO fees also hit a 13-year high of $10 billion, the data show.

Those figures rise to $32.5 billion and $13.8 billion respectively when including the listing of so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), though the fees on such deals are only payable in full if the vehicle ends up acquiring a company.

Issuance in 2021 could be supported by a continued surge in mergers and acquisition activity.

"In Europe, we will see much more M&A-related equity financing in 2021 across a broad range of sectors, as opposed to just balance sheet repair situations," said James Palmer, head of EMEA ECM at Bank of America.

The cancellation of Ant Group's planned $37 billion listing -- in what would have been the largest IPO in history -- was the one fly in the ointment. It raised the threat of regulatory hurdles for tech firms, particularly those with operations in China.

But with more positive news around vaccine rollouts emerging across the world, investors are also expecting to see the flow of IPOs continue unabated.

Companies that were satisfied with private funding rounds in the past are now coming to the public market to take advantage of buoyant stock market valuations.

"There is a pendulum shift that's ongoing," said Emiel van den Heiligenberg, head of asset allocation at Legal & General Investment Management. "As long as valuations stay high, there is an incentive for private equity to go to market."

(Editing by Larry King)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Clara Denina and Elizabeth Howcroft


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -1.32% 10.815 Delayed Quote.-34.10%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -3.59% 161.25 Delayed Quote.-60.87%
All news about INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
07:02aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Emergency cash calls, tech IPO frenzy pus..
RE
12/29EUROPE : European stocks extend Brexit deal gains
RE
12/24United, Delta passengers from Britain must show negative COVID-19 tests
RE
12/24INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Iag's latest hangar 51 accelerator sta
PU
12/24INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways' Cargo Workers to Start S..
MT
12/23MARKET CHATTER : US Reportedly Will Not Ban UK Travelers Despite New COVID-19 Va..
MT
12/22INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : U.S. will not impose COVID-19 screenings ..
RE
12/22U.S. govt won't impose COVID-19 screenings for flights from Britain - sources
RE
12/22GLOBAL STOCKS : Asian gloom, European relief
RE
12/22INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Delta t..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 264 M 10 161 M 10 161 M
Net income 2020 -5 729 M -7 043 M -7 043 M
Net Debt 2020 11 737 M 14 431 M 14 431 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,00x
Yield 2020 0,04%
Capitalization 9 208 M 11 300 M 11 321 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 63 501
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,03 €
Last Close Price 1,85 €
Spread / Highest target 90,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-60.87%11 300
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-30.64%25 761
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC14.59%23 210
AIR CHINA LIMITED-23.89%14 466
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-49.31%12 993
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-13.36%12 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ