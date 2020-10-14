Log in
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
International Consolidated Airlines S A : Hedge fund Marshall Wace takes stake in British Airways-owner IAG

10/14/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

(Reuters) - Marshall Wace has picked up a 3% stake in British Airways-owner IAG, a Spanish regulatory filing from the hedge fund showed on Wednesday.

IAG last month raised 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) to reduce debt and ride out the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hammered the global aviation industry as air travel has grounded to a halt.

The hedge fund's bet on IAG is a sign that the fund "believes there is value in UK stocks", the Financial Times earlier reported, citing a person familiar with its thinking.

London-listed IAG's shares, which have lost more than three quarters of their value this year, closed about 1% higher at 98.26 pence on Wednesday.

The disclosure of the stake, as at Oct. 8, also comes days after the Anglo-Spanish airline group promoted Aer Lingus boss Sean Doyle to lead British Airways.

London-based Marshall Wace was founded in 1997, with U.S.-based private-equity firm KKR & Co owning a near 40% stake in the company as of Nov. 2019, according to the hedge fund's website.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 0.66% 98.26 Delayed Quote.-76.44%
KKR & CO. INC. 0.69% 36.55 Delayed Quote.24.44%
Financials
Sales 2020 10 096 M 11 864 M 11 864 M
Net income 2020 -4 519 M -5 310 M -5 310 M
Net Debt 2020 12 360 M 14 525 M 14 525 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,54x
Yield 2020 0,10%
Capitalization 5 338 M 6 288 M 6 272 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 63 501
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,32 €
Last Close Price 1,08 €
Spread / Highest target 312%
Spread / Average Target 116%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-76.44%6 554
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.67%20 735
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.06%16 603
AIR CHINA LIMITED-35.40%13 656
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-19.66%12 236
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-13.08%10 617
Categories
