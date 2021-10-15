Log in
    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
International Consolidated Airlines S A : IAG CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

10/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

IAG CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

International Airlines Group (IAG) announces that Steve Gunning has decided to stand down from the role of Chief Financial Officer and leave the Group after the release of the company's full year 2021 results.

Nicholas Cadbury will be joining IAG as Chief Financial Officer. Nicholas joins from Whitbread PLC, where he is Group Finance Director, having joined the group in 2012. He is also a non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee for Land Securities.

Luis Gallego, IAG´s Chief Executive Officer, said: "I would like to thank Steve for the key role he has played in leading the Group through the unprecedented challenges we have faced in the last 18 months and wish him well for the future. His efforts and achievements have enabled us to navigate the pandemic better than most in our sector and ensure we are well placed to take advantage of the enormous opportunities as travel continues to recover in the coming months.

"I'm delighted that Nicholas will be joining IAG. He is a well-respected, accomplished and experienced CFO with a fantastic track record at Whitbread, Premier Farnell and Dixons Carphone.

"In the short term, our focus remains on delivering the best end possible to 2021 and ensuring we are set up to return to profitability in 2022 and Steve continues to play a key role in enabling the Group to achieve this."

Steve Gunning said: "It has been a wonderful experience to be involved in the creation and success of IAG. I have also had the privilege of working with so many dedicated and talented people during my twenty plus years with British Airways and IAG. Having helped guide the Group successfully through the challenges of the last two years, it is now the right time for me to seek a new challenge. The Group is well positioned to take advantage of the recovery in air travel and to emerge a strategic winner in the industry."

15 October 2021

IAG Investor Relations

Disclaimer

IAG - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 12:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
