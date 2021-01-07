Log in
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
International Consolidated Airlines S A : IAG Chairman

01/07/2021 | 01:36pm EST
IAG Chairman

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG) announces that Antonio Vazquez has retired today as a director of the company and chairman of the Board. As previously announced, Javier Ferran has succeeded Antonio as chairman.

Javier Ferran, IAG chairman, said: "Antonio was instrumental in the creation and development of IAG and has led the Board with integrity and rigour since the Group's formation in January 2011. He has made a huge contribution to IAG and, previously, in his role as president of Iberia. On behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank Antonio for his commitment and support and wish him well in the future."

Antonio Vazquez said: "It's been a great honour to lead IAG's Board. I would like to thank my Board colleagues for their confidence and support, and the IAG management and staff for their great contribution every day as they build our Group. I'm convinced that, under the leadership of Javier Ferran and Luis Gallego, IAG will continue developing sustainably, while adhering to corporate governance best practice".

Madrid, 7 January 2021

Álvaro López-Jorrín

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

IAG - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 18:35:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
