International Consolidated Airlines S A : IAG Chairman

IAG Chairman

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG) announces that Antonio Vazquez has retired today as a director of the company and chairman of the Board. As previously announced, Javier Ferran has succeeded Antonio as chairman.

Javier Ferran, IAG chairman, said: "Antonio was instrumental in the creation and development of IAG and has led the Board with integrity and rigour since the Group's formation in January 2011. He has made a huge contribution to IAG and, previously, in his role as president of Iberia. On behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank Antonio for his commitment and support and wish him well in the future."

Antonio Vazquez said: "It's been a great honour to lead IAG's Board. I would like to thank my Board colleagues for their confidence and support, and the IAG management and staff for their great contribution every day as they build our Group. I'm convinced that, under the leadership of Javier Ferran and Luis Gallego, IAG will continue developing sustainably, while adhering to corporate governance best practice".

Madrid, 7 January 2021

Álvaro López-Jorrín

Secretary of the Board of Directors