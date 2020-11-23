International Consolidated Airlines S A : New idea for your Santa list? Crockery, slippers or trolleys from British Airways

Log in
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
New idea for your Santa list? Crockery, slippers or trolleys from British Airways

11/23/2020 | 10:09am EST
FILE PHOTO: British Airways aircraft stationary on the tarmac of London's Heathrow Airport in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways put crockery, slippers and trolleys from its now retired jumbo jets up for sale on Monday, seeking to shift retired stock and keep its brand on customers' minds at a time when very few people are travelling.

The airline, which earlier this year sold off millions of pounds worth of art to boost its pandemic-hit finances, said it was opening a Christmas shop via a website to sell items such as blankets and champagne flutes from first class cabins.

With travel at a fraction of last year's levels due to the coronavirus crisis, BA has been burning through 20 million pounds ($26.75 million) of cash per day, and earlier this year said it would cut 13,000 jobs to help it survive.

In June it said it would sell at least 10 works of art including pieces by Damien Hirst to help raise funds.

IAG, which owns BA, replaced BA's CEO in October, before warning that the travel slump had deepened and it was axeing even more of its winter flying schedule after it reported a quarterly loss of 1.3 billion euros.

With the sale of stock, BA said that it was offering customers the chance to buy a "piece of history" with items available from BA's now retired fleet of Boeing 747 jumbo jets.

"This is an incredible one-off opportunity for people to bring the magic of flying with British Airways into their own homes," BA director of brand and customer experience Carolina Martinoli said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7476 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Estelle Shirbon)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 5.19% 166.1 Delayed Quote.-63.09%
THE BOEING COMPANY 2.82% 205.485 Delayed Quote.-38.72%
Financials
Sales 2020 8 504 M 10 120 M 10 120 M
Net income 2020 -5 549 M -6 603 M -6 603 M
Net Debt 2020 11 906 M 14 168 M 14 168 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,87x
Yield 2020 0,05%
Capitalization 8 778 M 10 419 M 10 445 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 63 501
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,86 €
Last Close Price 1,77 €
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-63.09%10 419
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-36.51%23 583
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC6.29%20 752
AIR CHINA LIMITED-20.10%12 187
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-54.71%11 611
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.06%10 509
