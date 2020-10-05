Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

International Consolidated Airlines S A : Virgin Atlantic starts COVID-19 tests on crews as hopes rise for UK airport testing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 09:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Split, Croatia

LONDON (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic has started testing cabin crew and pilots for COVID-19 on some flights, as industry hopes grow the British government is close to allowing more widespread airport testing that could help the country's travel sector recover.

Virgin Atlantic, which needed a rescue deal to help it survive the pandemic, said it would offer pilots and crew a test before they depart from Heathrow Airport with results provided in 30 minutes, to help give passengers confidence about flying.

Virgin and other UK-based Airlines including British Airways and easyJet are desperate for passenger numbers to rise but say demand is being held back by Britain's 14-day quarantine rules for arrivals from most countries.

They have been calling for COVID-19 tests at airports as an alternative.

Stephen Barclay, Britain's deputy finance minister, suggested on Saturday that an announcement from transport minister Grant Shapps and health minister Matt Hancock on airport testing could come "in the coming days".

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman did not confirm this timeline when asked on Monday.

"Work is ongoing with clinicians and health experts on the practicalities on using testing to reduce the self isolation period for international arrivals and we remain in regular contact with the sector," the spokesman told reporters.

Travel remains at very low levels compared with before the pandemic. In August, Britain's busiest airport, Heathrow, saw fewer than a fifth of the number of passengers it usually does.

Barclay told the discussion at the Conservative Party's annual conference that the government had been looking at airport testing in Germany, where a negative test allows travellers to be released early from quarantine restrictions.

Virgin said it would start the testing on pilots and crews on flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong first.

"However, we continue to call for the swift introduction of a wider coordinated passenger testing regime," the airline said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC 2.32% 500.6 Delayed Quote.-65.62%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 0.81% 92 Delayed Quote.-77.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
09:18aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Virgin Atlantic starts COVID-19 tests on ..
RE
10/02LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : London's FTSE 100 recovers from Trump's COVID-19 shock
RE
10/02Irish High Court rules government COVID-19 travel advice is legal
RE
10/01INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shareholders in BA owner IAG back rights ..
RE
10/01ECB Steps Up Support for Credit Markets
DJ
09/30IAG PENCE : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/29IAG PENCE : HSBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/29INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Fully Underwritten Capital Increase to Ra..
PU
09/29INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Luis gallego takes over as iag chief exec..
PU
09/25EUROPE : Virus fears push European stocks to worst week since June
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 064 M 11 839 M 11 839 M
Net income 2020 -4 510 M -5 306 M -5 306 M
Net Debt 2020 12 349 M 14 527 M 14 527 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,51x
Yield 2020 0,10%
Capitalization 5 010 M 5 877 M 5 894 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 63 501
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,32 €
Last Close Price 1,01 €
Spread / Highest target 339%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-77.92%5 877
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.71%20 170
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.42%14 961
AIR CHINA LIMITED-35.90%13 386
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-20.23%11 747
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-59.12%10 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group