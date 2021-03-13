Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International Consolidated Airlines S A : British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

03/13/2021 | 08:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways's new boss said vaccinated people should be allowed to travel without restriction and non-vaccinated people with a negative COVID-19 test, as he set out his ideas for a travel restart a month before the UK government finalises its plans.

Holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest, the government has said, but before that, on April 12, Britain will announce how and when non-essential travel into and out of the country can resume.

Sean Doyle, appointed BA's chief executive last October, called on Britain to work with other governments to allow vaccines and health apps to open up travel, after a year when minimal flying has left many airlines on life support.

"I think people who've been vaccinated should be able to travel without restriction. Those who have not been vaccinated should be able to travel with a negative test result," he said.

Doyle said the roll-out of vaccines made him optimistic BA would be back flying this summer, but added the recovery depends on what is said on April 12.

He wants government to give its backing to health apps that can be used to verify a person's negative COVID-19 test results and vaccination status.

Apps will be key to facilitating travel at scale, the industry has said. Airline staff checking paperwork takes 20 minutes per passenger and is not practical if large numbers of passengers return.

Britain has rapidly rolled out vaccinations and 44% of the adult population, mostly people over 60, have now had their first shot.

The government has said any return to travel must be fair and not unduly disadvantage those who have not been vaccinated.

Doyle expects Britain to bring in a tiered framework with destinations put into categories depending on risk, and that will determine BA's summer schedule.

Beyond saying there was "huge pent up demand", Doyle declined to forecast how strong the season could be.

Budget rival Ryanair, Europe's biggest airline, has said it hopes to fly up to 70% of 2019 passenger numbers this summer.

BA has struck a deal with a testing kit provider giving its passengers 33 pound ($46) tests to take abroad.

Travel commentators expect most European airlines to focus on short-haul leisure routes this summer, and Doyle noted France, Greece, Portugal, Cyprus and Spain had all sounded positive about welcoming British holidaymakers.

But he said BA was also looking further afield.

"We're already looking at new destinations over the summer that we haven't flown to before, and that could be across both long haul and short haul," Doyle said.

($1 = 0.7196 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Mark Potter)

By Sarah Young


© Reuters 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
03/13INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways calls for vaccinated peop..
RE
03/12STREET COLOR : Vaccinations, Reopenings Breathe Life Into Travel Industry, Wedbu..
MT
03/12MARKET CHATTER : British Airways to Use Larger Aircraft for Trips to Mediterrane..
MT
03/11IA FINANCIAL  : Confirms Its Growth Targets; Separately, Comments on Favourable ..
MT
03/10TOKIO MARINE  : Japan's Tokio Marine probing validity of Greensill insurance pol..
RE
03/09INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Swissport wins iag contract at berlin air..
AQ
03/09Australia shares close higher on financials, tech stocks under pressure
RE
03/08INSURANCE AUSTRALIA  : Australia's biggest general insurer says it has no exposu..
RE
03/08INSURANCE AUSTRALIA  : Australia's biggest general insurer says it has no exposu..
RE
03/08INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Cons Airlines Group
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 982 M 14 320 M 14 320 M
Net income 2021 -1 732 M -2 070 M -2 070 M
Net Debt 2021 12 970 M 15 501 M 15 501 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 286 M 14 668 M 14 684 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 51 846
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,47 €
Last Close Price 2,47 €
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.32.92%14 668
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.23.92%31 688
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-0.03%21 885
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.30.15%17 927
AIR CHINA LIMITED8.69%16 615
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED21.43%13 992
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ