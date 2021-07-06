Log in
    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/06 05:01:52 am
195.35 GBX   +3.37%
International Consolidated Airlines S A : British Airways settles with 2018 data breach victims

07/06/2021 | 04:32am EDT
July 6 (Reuters) - British Airways has settled a case brought by customers and staff affected by a massive 2018 data breach that led to personal information being leaked, the court-appointed lead solicitors in the case said on Tuesday.

Law firm PGMBM said those affected by the data leak would receive a confidential settlement following mediation with British Airways. The resolution does not include any admission of liability by the airline, it added.

British Airways, owned by IAG, revealed a breach of its security systems in 2018 that caused the personal data of 420,000 staff and customers to be leaked.

British Airways in an emailed statement said it was pleased it has been able to settle the group action.

Britain's Information Commissioner's Office in October fined British Airways 20 million pounds ($27.7 million) - the data protection watchdog's biggest such penalty at the time - for failing to protect the personal and financial details of its customers.

IAG shares were up 3% by 0820 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.7212 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Louise Heavens)


Financials
Sales 2021 10 426 M 12 397 M 12 397 M
Net income 2021 -2 137 M -2 541 M -2 541 M
Net Debt 2021 12 490 M 14 850 M 14 850 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 947 M 12 986 M 13 015 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 51 846
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2,21 €
Average target price 2,72 €
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.18.26%12 936
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.80%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.66%22 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.22.01%17 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.20%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED2.60%14 885