International Consolidated Airlines S A : British Airways settles with 2018 data breach victims

July 6 (Reuters) - British Airways has settled a case
brought by customers and staff affected by a massive 2018 data
breach that led to personal information being leaked, the
court-appointed lead solicitors in the case said on Tuesday.
Law firm PGMBM said those affected by the data leak would
receive a confidential settlement following mediation with
British Airways. The resolution does not include any admission
of liability by the airline, it added.
British Airways, owned by IAG, revealed a breach of
its security systems in 2018 that caused the personal data of
420,000 staff and customers to be leaked.
British Airways in an emailed statement said it was pleased
it has been able to settle the group action.
Britain's Information Commissioner's Office in October fined
British Airways 20 million pounds ($27.7 million) - the data
protection watchdog's biggest such penalty at the time - for
failing to protect the personal and financial details of its
customers.
IAG shares were up 3% by 0820 GMT on the London Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 0.7212 pounds)
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber and Louise Heavens)