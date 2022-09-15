Advanced search
London's Heathrow to cancel some flights on Queen's funeral day

09/15/2022
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - London's Heathrow airport will alter 15% of its flight schedule on Monday to reduce noise over the British capital's skies as a mark of respect during Queen Elizabeth's funeral, it said on Thursday.

There will be no aircraft movement for 30 minutes around noon on Monday to ensure skies over London remain quiet during the two-minute silence at the end of the funeral, Heathrow said.

"Operations to and from the airport will be subject to appropriate changes in order to avoid noise disruption at certain locations at specific times on Monday," a Heathrow spokesperson said in a statement.

Flights will also be diverted around Windsor Castle during the private family service, it said. The changes, including cancellations, will affect some scheduled flights, particularly in the late afternoon and early evening.

British Airways said it was cancelling 50 round-trip short-haul flights from Heathrow on Monday while its flights from Gatwick and London City airports would operate as planned. Virgin Atlantic said four of its flights would be cancelled.

Britain's Civil Aviation Authority has separately introduced airspace restrictions covering the funeral as part of overall security arrangements.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
