    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:18:21 2023-05-05 am EDT
151.55 GBX   +3.03%
05:03aLondon stocks rebound on rate pause bets, energy boost
RE
04:30aFTSE 100 Rises as IAG, Oil, Mining Stocks Gain
DJ
04:17aIAG EURO : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
London stocks rebound on rate pause bets, energy boost

05/05/2023 | 05:03am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* British-Airways parent IAG gains on upbeat forecast

* IHG falls as CEO set to step down

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 adds 0.3% each

May 5 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Friday as an uptick in crude prices supported energy stocks and investors digested interest rate hikes from major central banks, while British Airways-owner IAG topped the index on strong quarterly results.

The blue-chip index and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.3% each, as of 0830 GMT.

Oil and gas sector jumped 1.7%, with firm crude prices and a weaker dollar supporting gains.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank hiked interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) earlier this week. Though the ECB signalled more hikes were to come, the Fed indicated a potential pause in its monetary tightening.

"Sentiment is more positive today on hopes of global growth returning on a Fed that's less aggressive and perhaps that can stoke a bit of global growth on lower interest rates," said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.

"As long as inflation doesn't move higher, it looks like the Fed has done enough in the near term."

Despite the session's gains, both the FTSE indexes are on course to post weekly declines, as a slew of mixed earnings reports and worries about the U.S. banking sector outweighed hopes of sooner-than-later rate cuts in the U.S and Europe.

Pharmaceuticals and beverages fell 0.5%, each, with the internationally-focussed sectors taking cues from the pound hitting a one-year high against the dollar on Thursday.

Among major movers, IAG jumped 4.6% after lifting its 2023 profit forecasts on strong travel demand for the summer and beating first-quarter performance expectations.

IHG Plc lost 2.9% after the Holiday Inn owner said CEO Keith Barr would step down on June 30, with the company's Americas CEO Elie Maalouf set to succeed him. (Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
fermer