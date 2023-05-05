North Atlantic lags South America in business travel recovery -IAG boss

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG
said business travel volumes in South America were
recovering faster than those across the North Atlantic, although
he expected the latter to catch up.
Travel has rebounded since the pandemic, but in Europe, IAG
and Heathrow Airport have both said the main driver has been
leisure travel, with business lagging 2019 levels.
IAG, which reported quarterly results on Friday, said
business travel at British Airways over the last five weeks was
about 65% of the volumes seen in 2019, while at Iberia, its
Spanish airline which has strong links to South America,
business travel volumes were at about 95%.
"South America is performing very well. Corporate traffic is
coming faster than in the case of BA and the North Atlantic,"
IAG chief executive Luis Gallego told reporters.
"It is something that I am sure BA is going to catch up."
He said BA was lagging in part due to the lower capacity
flying into Asia, as China opened up more slowly than the rest
of the world after COVID-19.
In general, small and medium enterprises were travelling
more than large companies, Gallego said.
