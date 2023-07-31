(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning:
FTSE 100
Oddo BHF raises IAG to 'outperform'
Barclays raises IAG price target to 245 (230) pence - 'overweight'
Jefferies cuts Reckitt price target to 6,250 (6,750) pence - 'hold'
RBC raises Frasers group price target to 900 (850) pence - 'sector perform'
Goldman Sachs raises Standard Chartered price target to 1,020 (980) pence - 'neutral'
Goldman Sachs raises Relx price target to 3,046 (2,869) pence - 'neutral'
Goldman Sachs raises Intertek price target to 4,700 (4,500) pence - 'neutral'
JPMorgan cuts GSK price target to 1,300 (1,400) pence - 'underweight'
Barclays cuts RS Group price target to 1,000 (1,150) pence - 'overweight'
RBC cuts Fresnillo price target to 690 (790) pence - 'sector perform'
FTSE 250
Berenberg raises Babcock International price target to 450 (400) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP
Barclays raises AIB price target to 6.10 (5.60) EUR - 'equal weight'
