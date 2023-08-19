  1. Markets
IAG

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

Equities IAG ES0177542018

Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:25:21 2023-08-18 am EDT
159.30 GBX -1.82% -5.09% +28.63%
Opinion change, from Reduce to Buy (IAG (International Airlines Group)) Alphavalue
Aug. 18 European summer travel hit by strike-related disruption RE

Opinion change, from Reduce to Buy (IAG (International Airlines Group))

Today at 04:24 pm

Latest news about International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.

Opinion change, from Reduce to Buy (IAG (International Airlines Group)) Alphavalue
European summer travel hit by strike-related disruption RE
Heavy rain leads to flight cancellations and flooded cellars DP
Indian Equities End Lower, Weighed Down by Potential Rate Hikes in US, Worsening Chinese Economy MT
IndusInd Bank Launches Multi-Branded Credit Card with British Airways, Qatar Airways MT
Passengers on longer air journeys DP
Iamgold Q2 Adjusted Net Loss Narrows, Revenue Increases; Shares Rise After Hours MT
Rising prices for travel do not appear to be curbing wanderlust RE
Global markets live: Berkshire Hathaway, IAG, Icahn Enterprise, Rio Tinto, Warner Bros... ZB
IAG agree 13% pay rise for 24,000 staff - Financial Times AN
European Equities Close Higher in Friday Trading; Eurozone Construction Activity Tumbles in June MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 04.08.2023 - 15.15 o'clock DP
British Airways Agrees Wage Hike Deal with Labor Union MT
British Airways staff to receive 13% pay rise - union RE
Deutsche Bank Boosts International Consolidated Airlines Group PT, Keeps Hold Rating MT
Holiday travel boom here to stay, says Lufthansa RE
IAG : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral MD
North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Face -2- DJ
Berenberg raises Hochschild Mining to 'buy' AN
Sluggish return of business travelers forces US airlines to rejig their networks RE
IAG : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating MD
BMO Capital's Canadian Insurance Q2 Preview MT
Goldman Sachs Raises International Consolidated Airlines Group PT, Keeps Neutral Rating MT

Chart International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.

Chart International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is a leading European airline. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger transportation (69%): 38.9 million passengers transported in 2021; - freight transportation (19.8%); - other (11.2%): maintenance and handling services, distribution of computer reservation systems, etc. At the end of 2021, the group operated a fleet of 531 aircrafts. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (25.9%), the United Kingdom (28.8%), the United States (11%) and other (34.3%).
Sector
Airlines
Calendar
2023-10-26 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
1.884EUR
Average target price
2.693EUR
Spread / Average Target
+42.95%
Sector Other Airlines

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Chart Analysis International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
+28.63% 10 070 M $
ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Chart Analysis ANA Holdings Inc.
+17.00% 10 548 M $
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd.
-26.99% 9 550 M $
LUFTHANSA
Chart Analysis Lufthansa
+8.94% 10 998 M $
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
+11.84% 9 070 M $
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis InterGlobe Aviation Limited
+22.24% 11 385 M $
SPRING AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Spring Airlines Co., Ltd.
-6.89% 7 964 M $
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
-16.09% 12 544 M $
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI
Chart Analysis Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
+88.57% 12 804 M $
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
+0.35% 7 027 M $
Other Airlines
