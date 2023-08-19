Equities IAG ES0177542018
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:21 2023-08-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|159.30 GBX
|-1.82%
|-5.09%
|+28.63%
|10:24pm
|Opinion change, from Reduce to Buy (IAG (International Airlines Group))
|Aug. 18
|European summer travel hit by strike-related disruption
|RE
Opinion change, from Reduce to Buy (IAG (International Airlines Group))
Today at 04:24 pm
More about the company
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is a leading European airline. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger transportation (69%): 38.9 million passengers transported in 2021; - freight transportation (19.8%); - other (11.2%): maintenance and handling services, distribution of computer reservation systems, etc. At the end of 2021, the group operated a fleet of 531 aircrafts. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (25.9%), the United Kingdom (28.8%), the United States (11%) and other (34.3%).
SectorAirlines
Calendar
2023-10-26 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
1.884EUR
Average target price
2.693EUR
Spread / Average Target
+42.95%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+28.63%
|10 070 M $
|+17.00%
|10 548 M $
|-26.99%
|9 550 M $
|+8.94%
|10 998 M $
|+11.84%
|9 070 M $
|+22.24%
|11 385 M $
|-6.89%
|7 964 M $
|-16.09%
|12 544 M $
|+88.57%
|12 804 M $
|+0.35%
|7 027 M $