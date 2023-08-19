Opinion change, from Reduce to Buy (IAG (International Airlines Group))

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is a leading European airline. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger transportation (69%): 38.9 million passengers transported in 2021; - freight transportation (19.8%); - other (11.2%): maintenance and handling services, distribution of computer reservation systems, etc. At the end of 2021, the group operated a fleet of 531 aircrafts. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (25.9%), the United Kingdom (28.8%), the United States (11%) and other (34.3%).

Sector Airlines