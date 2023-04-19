Pilots at Spain's Air Europa call four-day strike in early May

MADRID, April 19 (Reuters) - Pilots at Spain's
struggling airline Air Europa will go on strike on May 1, 2, 4
and 5 amid a wage dispute with the company, the country's
largest pilots' union SEPLA said on Wednesday.
Among other demands, pilots are seeking an unspecified
increase to their wages, which they say have stagnated over the
past few years after a string of crises afflicted the company
together with the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on air travel.
"This measure responds to the tension and labour conflict
generated by Air Europa management playing with workers'
rights," the union said in a statement, adding that pilots "feel
discriminated" by the company.
"Giving in to these pressures from managers would have
been irresponsible with the professional and personal future of
the group of pilots," SEPLA said, in reference to undisclosed
terms offered by the management during negotiations that were
rejected by the union.
An Air Europa spokesperson declined to comment on the
ongoing dispute.
But in a leaked internal memo to staff reported by
Europa Press news agency, the company described the strike as
"irresponsible and selfish" and accused SEPLA of intending to
strike "since the very start" regardless of the negotiations.
The memo's authenticity has been independently confirmed
by Reuters.
In February, British Airways and Iberia owner
International Airlines Group
agreed to buy the remaining 80%
of Air Europa it did not already own from Spain's Globalia
for 400 million euros ($438 million).
The troubled airline, which will maintain its brand but
will be managed by Iberia, has said it owns 50 planes and has a
further 15 on order.
($1 = 0.9129 euros)
(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)