International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Spain approves 475 million euro aid package for Air Europa

11/03/2020 | 08:43am EST
An Air Europa-branded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is seen grounded at a storage area in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government approved on Tuesday a 475 million euro (427.9 million pounds) aid package for Air Europa, making the airline the first major Spanish company to tap into funds established to help companies in strategic sectors weather the pandemic.

The package will comprise a 240 million euro equity-backed loan and a 235 million euro regular loan, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference.

Air Europa will have a maximum of six years to repay the loans, Montero told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting.

"In the case of Air Europa, the impact of the pandemic ... is evident, due to the drastic reduction in air traffic caused by reduced mobility and fewer tourist arrivals," Montero said, adding that the number of flights operated by the airline plunged 95% in the second quarter.

Air Europa, whom sources said had asked for help to weather the pandemic, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

British airways owner IAG, which agreed to buy Air Europa for 1 billion euros last November, said last week it was still interested in pursuing the deal.

International travel restrictions have brought the global transport sector to a grinding halt, pushing several airlines to rely on state aid.

Air France-KLM received 7 billion euros from the French government in April, while German flag carrier Lufthansa secured a 9 billion euro bailout in June.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Nathan Allen, Belen Carreno, Emma Pinedo; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

By Nathan Allen


ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 2.37% 3.023 Real-time Quote.-70.27%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 3.39% 7.868 Delayed Quote.-53.63%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 1.20% 97.64 Delayed Quote.-76.73%
Financials
Sales 2020 8 154 M 9 542 M 9 542 M
Net income 2020 -5 893 M -6 896 M -6 896 M
Net Debt 2020 11 849 M 13 866 M 13 866 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,54x
Yield 2020 0,10%
Capitalization 5 313 M 6 175 M 6 218 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 63 501
Free-Float 89,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-76.73%6 175
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-48.32%19 194
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.41%16 204
AIR CHINA LIMITED-37.29%12 703
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-22.14%11 173
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-61.65%9 830
