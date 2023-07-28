  1. Markets
  2. Stock Royaume-Uni
  3. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
  4. News
  5. The return of the trans-Atlantic frontrunner (IAG (International Airlines Group))
Security IAG

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

Equities IAG ES0177542018

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:16 2023-07-28 am EDT Intraday chart for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
158.60 GBX +2.36% +1.83% +28.07%
07:52pm The return of the trans-Atlantic frontrunner (IAG (International Airlines Group)) Alphavalue
06:08pm FTSE 100 Closes Flat as Oil Stocks Drop Offset -2- DJ

The return of the trans-Atlantic frontrunner (IAG (International Airlines Group))

Today at 01:52 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.

The return of the trans-Atlantic frontrunner (IAG (International Airlines Group)) Alphavalue
FTSE 100 Closes Flat as Oil Stocks Drop Offset -2- DJ
FTSE 100 Closes Flat as Oil Stocks Drop Offset Positive Corporate Results DJ
FTSE 100 flat as DAX surges to record high AN
FTSE 100 treads water on blue chip earnings AN
IAG : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating MD
IAG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral MD
IAG : UBS remains Neutral MD
British Airways owner soars, but wary on future RE
IAG : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating MD
European Midday Briefing: BOJ Rate Hint Dampens Mood in Europe DJ
IAG Converts Options for Seven Boeing, Airbus Jets MT
IAG to restore flight capacity to pre-pandemic by year-end AN
London stocks edge up on upbeat AstraZeneca earnings RE
British Airways Owner IAG Emerges from Loss in H1 Amid Revenue Boost MT
NatWest posts interim growth; IAG swings to profit AN
British Airways-owner IAG's quarterly profits beat forecasts RE
Earnings Flash (IAG.L) INTERNATIONAL CONS AIRLINES GROUP Posts H1 Revenue EUR13.58B MT
Earnings Flash (IAG.L) INTERNATIONAL CONS AIRLINES GROUP Reports H1 EPS EUR0.18 MT
Stocks to fall; yen firms after BoJ move AN
International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Track Lower as Investors Digest Central Bank Decisions DJ
National Bank Previews Canadian Lifecos' Q2 MT
RBC Capital's Canadian Lifecos Q2/23 Preview MT
European Equities Close Mostly Higher in Tuesday Trading; IMF Forecasts Euro Area GDP Growth to Slow to 0.9% for 2023 MT

Chart International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.

Chart International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
More charts

Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is a leading European airline. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger transportation (69%): 38.9 million passengers transported in 2021; - freight transportation (19.8%); - other (11.2%): maintenance and handling services, distribution of computer reservation systems, etc. At the end of 2021, the group operated a fleet of 531 aircrafts. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (25.9%), the United Kingdom (28.8%), the United States (11%) and other (34.3%).
Sector
Airlines
Calendar
2023-07-27 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
1.813EUR
Average target price
2.464EUR
Spread / Average Target
+35.90%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Airlines

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Chart Analysis International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
+28.07% 9 796 M $
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd.
-25.26% 9 875 M $
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
+14.55% 9 533 M $
ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Chart Analysis ANA Holdings Inc.
+22.25% 11 257 M $
SPRING AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Spring Airlines Co., Ltd.
-4.45% 8 258 M $
LUFTHANSA
Chart Analysis Lufthansa
+16.27% 11 700 M $
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI
Chart Analysis Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
+62.17% 11 704 M $
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Qantas Airways Limited
+9.48% 7 672 M $
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis InterGlobe Aviation Limited
+30.35% 11 966 M $
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
+3.17% 7 260 M $
Other Airlines
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer