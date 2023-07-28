Equities IAG ES0177542018
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:16 2023-07-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|158.60 GBX
|+2.36%
|+1.83%
|+28.07%
|07:52pm
|06:08pm
|FTSE 100 Closes Flat as Oil Stocks Drop Offset -2-
|DJ
The return of the trans-Atlantic frontrunner (IAG (International Airlines Group))
Today at 01:52 pm
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is a leading European airline. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger transportation (69%): 38.9 million passengers transported in 2021; - freight transportation (19.8%); - other (11.2%): maintenance and handling services, distribution of computer reservation systems, etc. At the end of 2021, the group operated a fleet of 531 aircrafts. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (25.9%), the United Kingdom (28.8%), the United States (11%) and other (34.3%).
2023-07-27 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
Analysts' Consensus
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
1.813EUR
Average target price
2.464EUR
Spread / Average Target
+35.90%
