UK shares rise on travel, banking boost; retail sales data ease taper fears

* Banks jump on series of positive brokerage actions
* Airlines gain on prospect of easing travel rules
* FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.5%
Sept 17 (Reuters) - UK shares climbed on Friday, lifted by
banks and travel stocks, as concerns about a
sooner-than-expected policy tightening by the Bank of England
eased after British retail sales fell unexpectedly in August.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3%, with banking
shares gaining after a series of brokerage
upgrades and price target hikes.
Asia-focused banks HSBC Holdings and Standard
Chartered jumped 1.8% and 0.5%, respectively, after
Barclays raised price targets on the stocks. RBC also upgraded
HSBC to "outperform" from "sector perform".
However, gains on the FTSE 100 were capped by miners Rio
Tinto and Anglo American, which slipped 2.7% and
3.6% after Morgan Stanley cut its price targets on the stocks.
The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index
advanced 0.5%.
British retail sales dropped 0.9% on the month in August
versus a Reuters poll for a rise of 0.5%, after data earlier
this week pointed towards a sharp recovery in the jobs market
and a spike in inflation.
Investor focus will now be on the outcome of Bank of
England's (BoE) policy meeting next week.
"Next week's policy decision should reaffirm that some
tightening will be needed over the next few years to keep
inflation (and the economy) in check. But we don't expect the
BoE to conclude that there is a sufficient case yet for
near-term rate hikes," Deutsche Bank economist Sanjay Raja said.
Airlines Wizz Air, Ryanair Holdings and
British Airways owner IAG, and holiday company TUI AG
rose between 1.2% and 4.7%, as Britain was set to
consider easing its COVID-19 rules for international travel.
"The hope will be that a shift in the rules is the precursor
to people jetting off for autumn and winter getaways," said Russ
Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
Wickes Group jumped 5.6% to the top of FTSE 250
index after Deutsche upgraded the DIY retailer to "buy" from
"hold".
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V
and Shounak Dasgupta)