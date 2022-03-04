Ukraine conflict drives European stocks to 1-year lows, automakers plunge

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
March 4 (Reuters) - European stocks sank to near 1-year lows
on Friday, as auto and bank stocks took a battering on reports
of a nuclear power plant on fire amid fierce fighting between
Ukraine and Russian troops.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 2.8%, on
course for its worst weekly decline since the pandemic fueled
selloff in March 2020.
A huge blaze in a building at the site of Europe's biggest
nuclear power station in Ukraine that was seized by Russian
forces in heavy fighting, caused global alarm earlier on Friday.
The fire was later extinguished and officials said the plant was
operating normally.
Safe-haven gold and bond prices jumped as investor nerves
ran high, with a measure of volatility in euro zone stocks
hitting 45 points for the first time since June 2020.
The auto-heavy German DAX fell to 3.6% to hit fresh
one-year lows as carmakers tumbled 5.7%, becoming the
worst performers this week among European sectors.
"No one buys a new car when commodity prices are going
through the roof," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at
CMC Markets. "Their sales and margins are going to be
significantly lower. Consumer disposable income is going to take
a significant hit because of higher food and gas prices."
Among other regional indexes, France's CAC 40
dropped 3.6%, Italy's FTSE MIB sank 4.2% and UK's FTSE
100 slid 2.9%.
European markets have been at the center of a market selloff
fueled by concerns about the region's geographical proximity to
Russia and its heavy reliance on Russian gas supplies.
Euro zone banks tumbled 4.5% as government bond
yields fell, with soaring commodity prices, triggered by Western
sanctions against Russia - a top commodity exporter, raising
concerns about runaway inflation and slowing economic growth.
Dutch bank ING dropped 6.1% after it said that
about 700 million euros ($771 million) in outstanding loans were
affected by "new sanctions on (Russian) specific entities and
individuals."
With oil prices soaring, airlines also came under pressure,
with shares in Germany's Lufthansa, British
Airways-owner IAG and Wizz Air falling between
5.2% and 7.2%.
Michelin dropped 6.1% after the French tire maker
said it would temporarily halt production at some of its plants
in Europe due to logistical issues.
