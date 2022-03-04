Log in
    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
Ukraine conflict drives European stocks to 1-year lows, automakers plunge

03/04/2022 | 05:20am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Auto stocks hit Feb 2021 lows

* STOXX 600 eyes worst week since COVID selloff

* European volatility gauge crosses 45 points

March 4 (Reuters) - European stocks sank to near 1-year lows on Friday, as auto and bank stocks took a battering on reports of a nuclear power plant on fire amid fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russian troops.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 2.8%, on course for its worst weekly decline since the pandemic fueled selloff in March 2020.

A huge blaze in a building at the site of Europe's biggest nuclear power station in Ukraine that was seized by Russian forces in heavy fighting, caused global alarm earlier on Friday. The fire was later extinguished and officials said the plant was operating normally.

Safe-haven gold and bond prices jumped as investor nerves ran high, with a measure of volatility in euro zone stocks hitting 45 points for the first time since June 2020.

The auto-heavy German DAX fell to 3.6% to hit fresh one-year lows as carmakers tumbled 5.7%, becoming the worst performers this week among European sectors.

"No one buys a new car when commodity prices are going through the roof," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. "Their sales and margins are going to be significantly lower. Consumer disposable income is going to take a significant hit because of higher food and gas prices."

Among other regional indexes, France's CAC 40 dropped 3.6%, Italy's FTSE MIB sank 4.2% and UK's FTSE 100 slid 2.9%.

European markets have been at the center of a market selloff fueled by concerns about the region's geographical proximity to Russia and its heavy reliance on Russian gas supplies.

Euro zone banks tumbled 4.5% as government bond yields fell, with soaring commodity prices, triggered by Western sanctions against Russia - a top commodity exporter, raising concerns about runaway inflation and slowing economic growth.

Dutch bank ING dropped 6.1% after it said that about 700 million euros ($771 million) in outstanding loans were affected by "new sanctions on (Russian) specific entities and individuals."

With oil prices soaring, airlines also came under pressure, with shares in Germany's Lufthansa, British Airways-owner IAG and Wizz Air falling between 5.2% and 7.2%.

Michelin dropped 6.1% after the French tire maker said it would temporarily halt production at some of its plants in Europe due to logistical issues. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Julien Ponthus in London and Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 -3.24% 6174.07 Real-time Quote.-9.16%
DAX -2.98% 13292.81 Delayed Quote.-13.76%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -5.88% 5.723 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
FTSE 100 -2.77% 7039.24 Delayed Quote.0.61%
ING GROEP N.V. -6.54% 9.228 Real-time Quote.-19.48%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -4.11% 126.02 Delayed Quote.-7.51%
MICHELIN (CGDE) -6.82% 109.1 Real-time Quote.-18.66%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -2.44% 962.93 Delayed Quote.-8.34%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.30% 110.036 Delayed Quote.36.11%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -6.32% 2705.472 Delayed Quote.-30.90%
Financials
Sales 2021 8 222 M 9 086 M 9 086 M
Net income 2021 -3 054 M -3 374 M -3 374 M
Net Debt 2021 12 528 M 13 844 M 13 844 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 894 M 8 724 M 8 724 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 56 658
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1,59 €
Average target price 2,40 €
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-7.51%8 724
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-6.45%23 288
AIR CHINA LIMITED15.44%19 870
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED9.64%17 722
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.98%17 401
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED14.15%14 832