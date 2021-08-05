Log in
Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results

08/05/2021
COVER SHEET

(Business Address: No. Street City/Town/Province)

Sandy A. Alipio

8247-8225

(Contact Person)

(Company Telephone Number)

US$424.2M

US$1,445.7M

Total No. of Stockholders

Domestic

Foreign

ICTSI Form 17-Q Q2 2021

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-Q

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 OF THE

SECURITIES REGULATION CODE AND SRC RULE 17(2)(b) THEREUNDER

  1. For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021
  2. Commission identification number: 147212
  3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-323-228

1. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter:

INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.

  1. Province, Country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization: Philippines
  2. Industry Classification Code: ___________________ (SEC Use Only)
  3. Address of issuer's principal office: ICTSI Administration Building, Manila International

Container Terminal, South Access Road, Manila

Postal Code: 1012

  1. Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (632) 8245-4101
  2. Former name, former address, and former fiscal year: Not applicable
  3. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the Code, or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA.

Title of Each Class

Number of shares outstanding

as at June 30, 2021

Common

2,044,434,698 Shares

11. Are any or all of the Securities listed on a Stock Exchange?

Yes [x]

No [ ]

If yes, state the name of such Stock Exchange and the class/es of securities listed therein:

Philippine Stock Exchange

Common shares

12. Indicate by check mark whether the issuer:

  1. has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the Code and SRC Rule 17 thereunder or Sections 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of The Corporation Code of the Philippines during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports).

Yes [x]

No [ ]

(b) has been subject to such filing for the past 90 days.

Yes [x]

No [ ]

ICTSI Form 17-Q Q2 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION........................................................................................

ICTSI Form 17-Q Q2 2021

PART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

The audited consolidated balance sheet as at December 31, 2020, and the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at June 30, 2021 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021 and the related notes to unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "the Group") are filed as part of this Form 17-Q on pages 2 to 40.

Operating segments are also reported in the notes to unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

There are no other material events subsequent to the end of this interim period that have not been reflected in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements filed as part of this report.

ICTSI Form 17-Q Q2 2021

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

As at June 30, 2021

(with Comparative Figures as at December 31, 2020)

and for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

ICTSI Form 17-Q Q2 2021

