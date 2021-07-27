Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. International Container Terminal Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICT   PHY411571011

INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.

(ICT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::ICTSI 2Q 2021 INVESTORS' BRIEFING

07/27/2021 | 10:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

C05087-2021

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17

OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
    Jul 27, 2021
  2. SEC Identification Number
    147212
  3. BIR Tax Identification No.
    000-323-228
  4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
    INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.
  5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation
    Manila, Philippines
  6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)
  7. Address of principal office
    ICTSI Administration Building, Manila International Container Terminal, South Access Road, Manila
    Postal Code
    1012
  8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code
    +63 2 82454101
  9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report
    Not Applicable
  10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt

Title of Each Class

Outstanding

Common Stock Outstanding

(Current)

2,044,434,698

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

ICT

PSE Disclosure Form 14-1 - Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing

References: Section 14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

ICTSI Second Quarter 2021 Investors' Briefing

Background/Description of the Disclosure

We are pleased to announce that ICTSI will hold its Second Quarter 2021 Investors' Briefing on August 5, 2021 (Thursday) at 5:00 PM Philippine time.

ICTSI Management will present and discuss the financial and operational performance for the Second Quarter 2021. A Q&A segment will commence immediately after the brief presentation where participants will be given the opportunity to raise questions about the company and its interim performance.

To confirm your attendance, kindly send an email to ictsi.ir@ictsi.com on or before August 3, 2021 and we will provide you with the conference details.

You may contact Jena Mae Aguilar via email at jaguilar@ictsi.com should you have any question regarding the conference call.

Thank you and we look forward to your participation.

Type of Briefing

Conference Call

Subject of the Briefing

ICTSI Second Quarter 2021 Investors' Briefing

Date of the Briefing

Aug 5, 2021

Time

5:00 PM

Venue

via Conference Call

Contact Person

Jena Mae Aguilar

Contact Details

via email ictsi.ir@ictsi.com; jaguilar@ictsi.com

Other Relevant Information

The following files may be viewed or downloaded from our company website at www.ictsi.com by August 5, 2021.

  • Investors' Briefing Presentation
  • SEC Form 17Q for 2Q2021
  • SEC Form 17C Earnings Release on 2Q2021 Results

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Arthur Tabuena

Designation

Treasury Director and Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

International Container Terminal Service Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 02:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.
07/27GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :ictsi 2q 2021 investors' briefing
PU
07/06International Container Terminal Services, Inc. Receives Copy of Philippine P..
CI
06/21INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SER : China's Dongguan is latest southern city ..
RE
06/17International Container Terminal Services, Inc. Announces Executive Promotion..
CI
06/01International Container Terminal Services, Inc. entered into an agreement to ..
CI
05/26International Container Terminal Services Increases Stake in African Unit
MT
05/10INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SER : 'Inland Container Terminal Not Owned By D..
AQ
05/06International Container Terminal Services, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for ..
CI
04/15International Container Terminal Services, Inc. Appoints Carlos C. Ejercito (..
CI
03/25INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SER : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 689 M - -
Net income 2021 262 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 6 595 M 6 594 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,25x
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 8 563
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
International Container Terminal Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,23 $
Average target price 3,33 $
Spread / Average Target 3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrique Klar Razon Chairman & President
Rafael Jose Dela Cruz Consing CFO, Senior VP & Compliance Officer
Brian Mark Hibbert Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Octavio Victor Reyes Espiritu Independent Director
Joseph R. Higdon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.31.98%6 258
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-3.11%3 408
TIANJIN PORT CO., LTD.-5.36%1 696
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED10.39%694
GEMADEPT CORPORATION37.42%586
NAPIER PORT HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.56%453