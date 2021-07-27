General Announcement::ICTSI 2Q 2021 INVESTORS' BRIEFING

Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

ICT

PSE Disclosure Form 14-1 - Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing

Subject of the Disclosure

ICTSI Second Quarter 2021 Investors' Briefing

Background/Description of the Disclosure

We are pleased to announce that ICTSI will hold its Second Quarter 2021 Investors' Briefing on August 5, 2021 (Thursday) at 5:00 PM Philippine time.

ICTSI Management will present and discuss the financial and operational performance for the Second Quarter 2021. A Q&A segment will commence immediately after the brief presentation where participants will be given the opportunity to raise questions about the company and its interim performance.

To confirm your attendance, kindly send an email to ictsi.ir@ictsi.com on or before August 3, 2021 and we will provide you with the conference details.

You may contact Jena Mae Aguilar via email at jaguilar@ictsi.com should you have any question regarding the conference call.

Thank you and we look forward to your participation.

Type of Briefing Conference Call Subject of the Briefing ICTSI Second Quarter 2021 Investors' Briefing Date of the Briefing Aug 5, 2021 Time 5:00 PM Venue via Conference Call Contact Person Jena Mae Aguilar Contact Details via email ictsi.ir@ictsi.com; jaguilar@ictsi.com

The following files may be viewed or downloaded from our company website at www.ictsi.com by August 5, 2021.