General Announcement::ICTSI 2Q 2021 INVESTORS' BRIEFING

International Container Terminal Services, Inc.
ICT
PSE Disclosure Form 14-1 - Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing
References: Section 14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
ICTSI Second Quarter 2021 Investors' Briefing
Background/Description of the Disclosure
We are pleased to announce that ICTSI will hold its Second Quarter 2021 Investors' Briefing on August 5, 2021 (Thursday) at 5:00 PM Philippine time.
ICTSI Management will present and discuss the financial and operational performance for the Second Quarter 2021. A Q&A segment will commence immediately after the brief presentation where participants will be given the opportunity to raise questions about the company and its interim performance.
To confirm your attendance, kindly send an email to ictsi.ir@ictsi.com on or before August 3, 2021 and we will provide you with the conference details.
You may contact Jena Mae Aguilar via email at jaguilar@ictsi.com should you have any question regarding the conference call.
Thank you and we look forward to your participation.
Type of Briefing
Conference Call
Subject of the Briefing
ICTSI Second Quarter 2021 Investors' Briefing
Date of the Briefing
Aug 5, 2021
Time
5:00 PM
Venue
via Conference Call
Contact Person
Jena Mae Aguilar
Contact Details
via email ictsi.ir@ictsi.com; jaguilar@ictsi.com
Other Relevant Information
The following files may be viewed or downloaded from our company website at www.ictsi.com by August 5, 2021.
-
Investors' Briefing Presentation
-
SEC Form 17Q for 2Q2021
-
SEC Form 17C Earnings Release on 2Q2021 Results