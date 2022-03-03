Log in
    ICT   PHY411571011

INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.

(ICT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International Container Terminal Services : Annual Report

03/03/2022 | 03:30am EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-A, AS AMENDED ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE AND SECTION 141
OF THE CORPORATION CODE OF THE PHILIPPINES 1. For the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 20212. SEC Identification Number 1472123. BIR Tax Identification No. 3232284. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter International Container Terminal Services, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office ICTSI Administration Building, MICT South Access Road, ManilaPostal Code10128. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8245-41019. Former name or former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report Not applicable10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Stock 2,038,609,782
11. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein: Philippine Stock Exchange - Common Shares12. Check whether the issuer:

(a) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the SRC and SRC Rule 17.1 thereunder or Section 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of The Corporation Code of the Philippines during the preceding twelve (12) months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports)

Yes No (b) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past ninety (90) days Yes No

13. State the aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant. The aggregate market value shall be computed by reference to the price at which the stock was sold, or the average bid and asked prices of such stock, as of a specified date within sixty (60) days prior to the date of filing. If a determination as to whether a particular person or entity is an affiliate cannot be made without involving unreasonable effort and expense, the aggregate market value of the common stock held by non-affiliates may be calculated on the basis of assumptions reasonable under the circumstances, provided the assumptions are set forth in this Form

Php431.7 billion ($8.5 million)APPLICABLE ONLY TO ISSUERS INVOLVED IN INSOLVENCY SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEEDINGS DURING THE PRECEDING FIVE YEARS

14. Check whether the issuer has filed all documents and reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the Code subsequent to the distribution of securities under a plan confirmed by a court or the Commission.

Yes No DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE 15. If any of the following documents are incorporated by reference, briefly describe them and identify the part of SEC Form 17-A into which the document is incorporated: (a) Any annual report to security holders Not applicable(b) Any information statement filed pursuant to SRC Rule 20 Not applicable(c) Any prospectus filed pursuant to SRC Rule 8.1 Not applicable

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc.ICT PSE Disclosure Form 17-1 - Annual Report References: SRC Rule 17 and
Section 17.2 and 17.8 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
For the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2021
Currency US Dollar
Balance Sheet
Year Ending Previous Year Ending
Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Current Assets 897,547,361 969,217,306
Total Assets 6,266,459,777 6,195,324,052
Current Liabilities 496,117,205 490,527,921
Total Liabilities 4,754,880,774 4,333,704,478
Retained
Earnings/(Deficit) 		346,227,001 216,934,369
Stockholders' Equity 1,511,579,003 1,861,619,574
Stockholders' Equity - Parent 1,321,687,882 1,680,615,748
Book Value Per Share 0.74 0.91
Income Statement
Year Ending Previous Year Ending
Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Gross Revenue 1,865,020,500 1,505,499,942
Gross Expense 972,957,495 858,808,374
Non-Operating Income 60,156,860 40,443,979
Non-Operating Expense 350,260,766 492,362,951
Income/(Loss) Before Tax 601,959,099 194,772,596
Income Tax Expense 124,416,656 55,129,372
Net Income/(Loss) After Tax 477,542,443 139,643,224
Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Parent Equity Holder 428,568,591 101,764,236
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Basic) 0.18 0.02
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Diluted) 0.18 0.02
Financial Ratios
Formula Fiscal Year Ended Previous Fiscal Year
Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Liquidity Analysis Ratios:
Current Ratio or
Working Capital Ratio 		Current Assets / Current Liabilities 1.81 1.98
Quick Ratio (Current Assets - Inventory - Prepayments) / Current Liabilities 1.6 1.76
Solvency Ratio Total Assets / Total Liabilities 1.32 1.43
Financial Leverage Ratios
Debt Ratio Total Debt/Total Assets 0.34 0.29
Debt-to-Equity Ratio Total Debt/Total Stockholders' Equity 1.42 0.95
Interest Coverage Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) / Interest Charges 7.53 5.9
Asset to Equity Ratio Total Assets / Total Stockholders' Equity 4.15 3.33
Profitability Ratios
Gross Profit Margin Sales - Cost of Goods Sold or Cost of Service / Sales 67.9 65.68
Net Profit Margin Net Profit / Sales 25.61 9.28
Return on Assets Net Income / Total Assets 7.62 2.25
Return on Equity Net Income / Total Stockholders' Equity 31.59 7.5
Price/Earnings Ratio Price Per Share / Earnings Per Common Share 21.61 129.49
Other Relevant Information

Please see the attached December 31, 2021 SEC 17-A and Consolidated Financial Statements.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Arthur Tabuena
Designation Treasury Director and Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

International Container Terminal Service Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
