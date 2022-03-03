International Container Terminal Services : Annual Report

SEC FORM 17-A, AS AMENDED

Dec 31, 2021

147212

323228

International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

Philippines

ICTSI Administration Building, MICT South Access Road, Manila

Postal Code

1012

(632) 8245-4101

Not applicable

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common Stock 2,038,609,782

Philippine Stock Exchange - Common Shares

1. For the fiscal year ended2. SEC Identification Number3. BIR Tax Identification No.4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code9. Former name or former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA11. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein:12. Check whether the issuer:

(a) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the SRC and SRC Rule 17.1 thereunder or Section 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of The Corporation Code of the Philippines during the preceding twelve (12) months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports)

Yes No (b) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past ninety (90) days Yes No

13. State the aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant. The aggregate market value shall be computed by reference to the price at which the stock was sold, or the average bid and asked prices of such stock, as of a specified date within sixty (60) days prior to the date of filing. If a determination as to whether a particular person or entity is an affiliate cannot be made without involving unreasonable effort and expense, the aggregate market value of the common stock held by non-affiliates may be calculated on the basis of assumptions reasonable under the circumstances, provided the assumptions are set forth in this Form

Php431.7 billion ($8.5 million)

APPLICABLE ONLY TO ISSUERS INVOLVED IN INSOLVENCY SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEEDINGS DURING THE PRECEDING FIVE YEARS

14. Check whether the issuer has filed all documents and reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the Code subsequent to the distribution of securities under a plan confirmed by a court or the Commission.

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Yes No DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE 15. If any of the following documents are incorporated by reference, briefly describe them and identify the part of SEC Form 17-A into which the document is incorporated: (a) Any annual report to security holders(b) Any information statement filed pursuant to SRC Rule 20(c) Any prospectus filed pursuant to SRC Rule 8.1

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

ICT

References: SRC Rule 17 and

Section 17.2 and 17.8 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

For the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2021 Currency US Dollar

Year Ending Previous Year Ending Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Current Assets 897,547,361 969,217,306 Total Assets 6,266,459,777 6,195,324,052 Current Liabilities 496,117,205 490,527,921 Total Liabilities 4,754,880,774 4,333,704,478 Retained

Earnings/(Deficit) 346,227,001 216,934,369 Stockholders' Equity 1,511,579,003 1,861,619,574 Stockholders' Equity - Parent 1,321,687,882 1,680,615,748 Book Value Per Share 0.74 0.91

Year Ending Previous Year Ending Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Gross Revenue 1,865,020,500 1,505,499,942 Gross Expense 972,957,495 858,808,374 Non-Operating Income 60,156,860 40,443,979 Non-Operating Expense 350,260,766 492,362,951 Income/(Loss) Before Tax 601,959,099 194,772,596 Income Tax Expense 124,416,656 55,129,372 Net Income/(Loss) After Tax 477,542,443 139,643,224 Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Parent Equity Holder 428,568,591 101,764,236 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Basic) 0.18 0.02 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Diluted) 0.18 0.02

Formula Fiscal Year Ended Previous Fiscal Year Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Liquidity Analysis Ratios: Current Ratio or

Working Capital Ratio Current Assets / Current Liabilities 1.81 1.98 Quick Ratio (Current Assets - Inventory - Prepayments) / Current Liabilities 1.6 1.76 Solvency Ratio Total Assets / Total Liabilities 1.32 1.43 Financial Leverage Ratios Debt Ratio Total Debt/Total Assets 0.34 0.29 Debt-to-Equity Ratio Total Debt/Total Stockholders' Equity 1.42 0.95 Interest Coverage Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) / Interest Charges 7.53 5.9 Asset to Equity Ratio Total Assets / Total Stockholders' Equity 4.15 3.33 Profitability Ratios Gross Profit Margin Sales - Cost of Goods Sold or Cost of Service / Sales 67.9 65.68 Net Profit Margin Net Profit / Sales 25.61 9.28 Return on Assets Net Income / Total Assets 7.62 2.25 Return on Equity Net Income / Total Stockholders' Equity 31.59 7.5 Price/Earnings Ratio Price Per Share / Earnings Per Common Share 21.61 129.49

Other Relevant Information Please see the attached December 31, 2021 SEC 17-A and Consolidated Financial Statements.

Filed on behalf by: Name Arthur Tabuena Designation Treasury Director and Head of Investor Relations

Balance SheetIncome StatementFinancial Ratios