International Container Terminal Services : Annual Report
03/03/2022 | 03:30am EST
Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter International Container Terminal Services, Inc. Address of principal office ICTSI Administration Building, MICT South Access Road, Manila
Common Stock
2,038,609,782
Philippine Stock Exchange - Common Shares
Php431.7 billion ($8.5 million)
International Container Terminal Services, Inc.ICT
For the fiscal year ended
Dec 31, 2021
Balance Sheet
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
897,547,361
969,217,306
6,266,459,777
6,195,324,052
496,117,205
490,527,921
4,754,880,774
4,333,704,478
346,227,001
216,934,369
1,511,579,003
1,861,619,574
1,321,687,882
1,680,615,748
0.74
0.91
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
1,865,020,500
1,505,499,942
972,957,495
858,808,374
60,156,860
40,443,979
350,260,766
492,362,951
601,959,099
194,772,596
124,416,656
55,129,372
477,542,443
139,643,224
428,568,591
101,764,236
0.18
0.02
0.18
0.02
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Current Assets / Current Liabilities
1.81
1.98
(Current Assets - Inventory - Prepayments) / Current Liabilities
1.6
1.76
Total Assets / Total Liabilities
1.32
1.43
Total Debt/Total Assets
0.34
0.29
Total Debt/Total Stockholders' Equity
1.42
0.95
Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) / Interest Charges
7.53
5.9
Total Assets / Total Stockholders' Equity
4.15
3.33
Sales - Cost of Goods Sold or Cost of Service / Sales
67.9
65.68
Net Profit / Sales
25.61
9.28
Net Income / Total Assets
7.62
2.25
Net Income / Total Stockholders' Equity
31.59
7.5
Price Per Share / Earnings Per Common Share
21.61
129.49
Other Relevant Information
Please see the attached December 31, 2021 SEC 17-A and Consolidated Financial Statements.
