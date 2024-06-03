KOTA CEMPAKA at Onne Multipurpose Terminal

Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.'s (ICTSI) operation in Nigeria, handled KOTA CEMPAKA - the largest container vessel to conduct full operations in Eastern Nigeria.

Operated by Pacific International Lines (PIL), the 300-meter, 6,660-TEU capacity ship loaded and discharged a total of 2,000 TEUs during its call at OMT. PIL plans to deploy vessels of similar size in the region on a regular basis - a development that is welcomed by both OMT and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

In a ceremony commemorating the vessel's arrival, Jacob Gulmann, OMT managing director, highlighted the terminal's state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, along with the 750-meter deep-water berths. The terminal has two mobile harbor cranes with Navis and SAP powering its operations.

"We are proud of this latest achievement, which is a testament to the company's rapid growth as a major container terminal operator in Nigeria. Commencing operations in 2021, OMT has contributed to reducing vessel waiting times in Onne Port while doubling container capacity and enhancing competition for the benefit of all customers," explained Gulmann.

James Stewart, OMT chief operations officer, commended PIL for its decision to utilize large vessels in Eastern Nigeria.

"We are proud that PIL trusts OMT with handling its large vessels in Onne. The arrival of such large vessels is part of a global trend where shipping lines are upscaling vessels sizes to achieve economies of scale. OMT is working closely with the NPA to ensure we are ready for this trend. We appreciate the NPA's effort to ensure the depth is 12 meters at the port, which is crucial to allowing large vessels to call the Onne Port," said Stewart.