International CSRC Investment : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Yun Cheng Investment Corporation, for important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/17 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Recognition of the 2021 Earnings Distribution Plan. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Recognition of the 2021 Business Report and Financial 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approved the amendments on part of Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None