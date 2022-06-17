Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. International CSRC Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2104   TW0002104007

INTERNATIONAL CSRC INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2104)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
20.05 TWD   -1.23%
03:23aINTERNATIONAL CSRC INVESTMENT : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Yun Cheng Investment Corporation, for important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
06/06INTERNATIONAL CSRC INVESTMENT : Announcement of the Company sets the ex-dividend date for 2021 cash dividend
PU
06/06International CSRC Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend for 2021, Payable on July 21, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International CSRC Investment : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Yun Cheng Investment Corporation, for important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

06/17/2022 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: International CSRC Investment Holdings Co.,
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 15:08:54
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Yun Cheng
Investment Corporation, for important resolutions of
2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/17
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Recognition of the 2021 Earnings Distribution Plan.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Recognition of the 2021 Business Report and Financial
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approved the amendments on part of Procedures for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERNATIONAL CSRC INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
03:23aINTERNATIONAL CSRC INVESTMENT : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Yun Cheng Investment..
PU
06/06INTERNATIONAL CSRC INVESTMENT : Announcement of the Company sets the ex-dividend date for ..
PU
06/06International CSRC Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend for 2021, Paya..
CI
05/27International CSRC Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. Approves Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
05/10International CSRC Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First..
CI
04/22INTERNATIONAL CSRC INVESTMENT : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, CS Development &..
PU
04/22INTERNATIONAL CSRC INVESTMENT : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, CS Development &..
PU
04/22INTERNATIONAL CSRC INVESTMENT : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Linyuan Advanced..
PU
04/22INTERNATIONAL CSRC INVESTMENT : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Circular Commitment ..
PU
04/22INTERNATIONAL CSRC INVESTMENT : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Circular Commitment ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 617 M 826 M 826 M
Net income 2021 3 395 M 114 M 114 M
Net cash 2021 5 770 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,06x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 19 448 M 653 M 653 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 537
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CSRC INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
International CSRC Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CSRC INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Po Sung Huang General Manager
Kung Yi Ku Chairman
Yuan Wei Ting Independent Director
Wei Ding Independent Director
Yao Sheng Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CSRC INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-28.90%653
ECOLAB INC.-37.92%41 600
SIKA AG-39.32%34 971
GIVAUDAN SA-33.68%29 708
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-6.57%19 755
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-28.94%16 793