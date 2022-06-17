International CSRC Investment : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Yun Cheng Investment Corporation, for important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
06/17/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Provided by: International CSRC Investment Holdings Co.,
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
15:08:54
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Yun Cheng
Investment Corporation, for important resolutions of
2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/17
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Recognition of the 2021 Earnings Distribution Plan.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Recognition of the 2021 Business Report and Financial
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approved the amendments on part of Procedures for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
