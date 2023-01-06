Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. International Distributions Services plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC

(RMG)
  Report
2023-01-06
230.10 GBX   +2.27%
03:00pFresh talks to be held in dispute at IDS unit Royal Mail
AN
2022LONDON MARKET OPEN: Trading subdued on quiet Friday before holidays
AN
2022Royal Mail Postal Workers Confirm Pre-Christmas Strike Action After Failed Talks
MT
Fresh talks to be held in dispute at IDS unit Royal Mail

01/06/2023 | 03:00pm EST
(Alliance News) - Fresh talks are to be held in a bid to resolve the long-running Royal Mail dispute.

Members of the Communication Workers Union staged a series of strikes last year in a bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions with the International Distributions Services PLC subsidiary.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We welcome the CWU's agreement to recommence facilitated talks through Acas.

"Royal Mail is committed to reaching an agreement to resolve the current pay and change disputes to secure the company's future and its employees' long-term job security.

"The talks will commence on Monday January 9 and run through to Friday January 20."

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

