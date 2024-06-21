2024 Annual General Meeting Attendance Card
The 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting (the Notice) and the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023-24 are available to view at www.internationaldistributionservices.com/investors.
The 2024 Annual General Meeting (the AGM) of International Distribution Services plc will be held at Newbury Racecourse, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 7NZ on Wednesday 25 September 2024 at 11.00.
The Chair's Letter to Shareholders appears at the front of the Notice and contains important information about our AGM and its format, notably that shareholders will be able to attend and participate in the AGM in person or electronically. We encourage all shareholders to read it.
If you are attending the AGM in person, please bring this card with you. To join the AGM electronically, please use the details below. Further instructions can be found on page 14 of the Notice.
You can appoint your proxy online at www.shareview.co.uk and logging in to your Shareview Portfolio. To register for a Shareview Portfolio, go to www.shareview.co.uk and enter the requested information or by completing and sending this form back in the enclosed pre-paid envelope. Before completing the Proxy Form, please read the explanatory notes overleaf.
I / we hereby appoint the Chair of the AGM, or the following person (see note 3):
as my / our proxy to vote on my / our behalf at the 2024 Annual General Meeting (the AGM) of International Distribution Services plc (the Company) to be held at Newbury Racecourse, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 7NZ on Wednesday 25 September 2024 at 11.00 and at any adjournment thereof. I / we direct that my / our vote(s) be cast on the specified resolutions as indicated by an 'X' below (see note 4). If no indication is given, my / our proxy will vote (or refrain from voting) at his or her discretion and I / we authorise my / our proxy to vote (or refrain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is properly put before the AGM.
Resolutions
For
Against Withheld
1. Receive the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements
2. Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
3. Approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
- Approve the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan
- Approve a final dividend of 2.0 pence per ordinary share
6. Re-appoint Keith Williams as a Director
7. Re-appoint Martin Seidenberg as a Director
8. Re-appoint Michael Snape as a Director
9. Re-appoint Baroness Hogg as a Director 10. Re-appoint Maria da Cunha as a Director
11. Re-appoint Michael Findlay as a Director
12. Re-appoint Lynne Peacock as a Director
13. Re-appoint Shashi Verma as a Director
Resolutions
For
Against Withheld
14. Re-appoint Jourik Hooghe as a Director
15. Re-appoint Ingrid Ebner as a Director
- Re-appointKPMG LLP as auditor of the Company
- Authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration
- Authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure
19. Authorise the Directors to allot shares
- Empower the Directors to disapply pre- emption rights*
- Empower the Directors to disapply
pre- emption rights (acquisitions and specified capital investments)*
- Authorise the Company to purchase its own shares*
- Authorise the Company to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days' notice*
- Special resolution
Signature (see notes 1, 5 and 6)
Date
Notes
These notes are not a summary of the matters covered in the 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting (the Notice) and should not be regarded as a substitute for reading the Notice. You should read the Notice in conjunction with this Proxy Form before taking any decisions in relation to the business to be considered at the AGM.
1. Appointing a proxy using this Proxy Form
To appoint a proxy using this Proxy Form, the completed form, together with a certified copy of the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is executed, must be delivered by post or by hand (during normal business hours only) so as to be received by Equiniti at Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA, by no later than 11.00 on Monday 23 September 2024. A pre-paid envelope is enclosed for the return of your completed Proxy Form.
Unless the shareholder is a joint shareholder (see note 5) or a corporate shareholder (see note 6), the Proxy Form must be signed and dated by the shareholder or their attorney duly authorised in writing.
2. Appointing a proxy online
As an alternative to completing this Proxy Form, you can appoint your proxy online by logging onto your portfolio at www.shareview.co.uk and following the instructions provided. Your online proxy appointment must be received by no later than 11.00 on Monday 23 September 2024.
For details on appointing a proxy using the CREST voting facility by CREST participants, please see the Explanatory Notes to the Notice.
A certified copy of any power of attorney or other authority under which any online or CREST proxy appointment is made must be received at the relevant address specified in the Notice for receipt of such proxy appointment (or at such other address as the Company may specify) by the latest time indicated for receipt
of such proxy appointment.
If you are an institutional investor, you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io. For details on appointing a proxy using Proxymity, please see the notes to the Notice.
3. Choice of proxy
You may appoint one or more proxies to exercise all or any of your rights to attend, speak and vote at the AGM instead of you, provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by you. Your proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. However, you are strongly encouraged to appoint the Chair of the AGM as your proxy. This is to ensure that your vote is counted if you are, or any person you might otherwise appoint is, unable for any reason to attend on the day. The appointment of a proxy will not prevent you from attending, voting and speaking at the AGM either electronically or in person (should this be possible).
If your proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the space provided the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If this is left blank, your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement (or, if this Proxy Form
has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the full voting entitlement for that designated account).
If you wish to appoint a proxy, other than the Chair of the AGM, and such proxy wishes to attend the AGM electronically, your proxy will need to contact the Company's Registrar (see note 7 below) by 11.00 on Monday 23 September 2024 to arrange for the necessary access details to be provided.
To appoint more than one proxy, please photocopy the Proxy Form and indicate the number of shares for which you are authorising them to act as your proxy. All proxy forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
4. Voting instructions
Your proxy may vote as he or she chooses on any resolution for which you do not give a voting instruction and on any amended resolutions or other procedural issues that may arise at the meeting.
The 'Vote Withheld' option is given to enable you to withhold your vote on any particular resolution. A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
5. Joint shareholders
In the case of joint holders, the signature of any one holder will suffice.
Where more than one of the joint holders purports to appoint a proxy, only the appointment submitted by the most senior holder will be accepted. Seniority is determined by the order in which the names of the joint holders appear in the Company's Register of Members in respect of the joint holding (the first-named being the most senior).
6. Corporate shareholders
A corporation should execute the Proxy Form under its common seal or signed on its behalf by a duly authorised officer or attorney or any other person authorised to sign.
7. Shareholder information
If you need assistance, please contact Equiniti on +44 (0)371 384 2656. Lines are open from 8.30 to 17.30 Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays in England and Wales). Please ensure the country code is used if calling from outside of the UK. Calls are free from a UK landline, but other network providers may charge. Alternatively, you can write to Equiniti at Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA.
For deaf and speech impaired customers, Equiniti welcome calls via Relay UK. Please see www.relayuk.bt.com for more information.
Please contact Equiniti to request this document in an alternative format, for example braille or audio.
Extensive information including many answers to frequently asked questions can be found online.
Use the QR code to register for FREE at www.shareview.co.uk
International Distribution Services plc. Registered in England and Wales No. 08680755. Registered office: 185 Farringdon Road, London, EC1A 1AA
