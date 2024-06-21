If approved, the new Policy will take effect at the conclusion of the AGM and will replace the existing Policy. Resolution 3 is subject to a binding shareholder vote and, if passed, will mean that the Company can only make payments to Directors in accordance with the approved Policy, unless an amendment to that policy authorising the Company to make such payments has been approved by a separate shareholder resolution. Subject to shareholder approval, the Policy will apply for up to three years. If Resolution 3 is not passed, the Company will, if and to the extent permitted by the Act, continue to make payments to its Directors in accordance with the Policy approved at the annual general meeting held in 2023.

Accordingly, Resolution 3 seeks shareholder approval of the Company's proposed new Policy, which is set out on the pages indicated above.

Details of the proposed Policy change are set out in full in the Remuneration Committee Chair's letter (see pages 106 to 109 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023-2024) and the Policy section of the Directors' Remuneration Report (see pages 113 to 124).

Resolution 3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy Section 439A of the Act requires the Directors' Remuneration Policy to be put to shareholders for a binding vote at least every three years unless there is a change in the approved policy within that three-year period. The current Directors' Remuneration Policy was last approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting held in 2023, however at the 2024 AGM the Company intends to seek shareholder approval for an amended Policy under which the maximum normal LTIP award is increased from 150% to 200% of salary. The current intention is that this increased opportunity would only apply to the Group CEO. The Board believes that this change to the LTIP opportunity will provide a more appropriate incentive to successfully lead the Company through the current challenges and deliver on the opportunities available to both GLS and Royal Mail.

3. The vote on Resolution 2 is advisory and the Directors' entitlement to receive remuneration is not conditional on it being passed.

Resolution 2 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report Section 439 of the Companies Act 2006 requires that the Directors' Remuneration Report is put to a vote of shareholders at the AGM. Accordingly, shareholders are invited to approve the report which is set out on pages 106 to 138 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023-2024. For the purposes of Resolution 2, the Directors' Remuneration Report does not include the part of the report containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy which is, this year, the subject of a separate vote at Resolution

Resolution 1 - Receipt of the Report and Financial Statements The Directors are required to present to the general meeting the Company's audited accounts for the 53-week financial period ended 31 March 2024, together with the Strategic Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report on those accounts. In accordance with best practice, the Company proposes an ordinary resolution to receive those documents which are available on the Company's website at www.internationaldistributionservices.com/investors/ annual-reports.

Resolution 4 - Approval of amendments to the rules of the International Distribution Services plc Long Term Incentive Plan The rules of the International Distribution Services plc Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') were approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in 2016. The Company is now seeking approval for amendments to those rules to ensure that the LTIP is consistent with, and can be operated in accordance with, the new Directors' Remuneration Policy that is the subject of Resolution 3. In summary, those amendments are to increase the limit on the value of shares over which awards may be granted to an employee in any financial year to 200% of their salary.

Resolution 5 - Declaration of final dividend

The Board recommends a one-off final dividend of 2.0 pence per ordinary share for the 53-week financial period ended 31 March 2024. If approved by ordinary resolution of the shareholders, the final dividend will be paid on 30 September 2024 to all shareholders on the Company's Register of Members at the close of business on 23 August 2024.

Resolutions 6 to 15 - Re-appointment of Directors

The Company's Articles of Association require any Director who is in office on the date of the Company's notice of annual general meeting to retire at that meeting and such Director may offer himself or herself for re-appointment by the shareholders.

Accordingly, in line with the Articles and best practice, all Directors as at the date of this Notice will retire from office at the AGM and each intends to stand for re-appointment.

As announced on 18 January 2024, the Board appointed Michael Snape as Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the International Distribution Services plc Board. Michael will retire at the AGM and stand for re-appointment by shareholders for the first time.

To enable shareholders to make an informed decision on their re-appointment, the biographical details of all of the Company's Directors are set out on pages 3 and 4 of this document.

The Directors believe that the Board continues to maintain an appropriate balance of knowledge and skills and that all the Non- Executive Directors are independent in character and judgement. This follows a Board evaluation process, through which the Board was satisfied that each Director makes an effective and valuable contribution to the Board and demonstrates commitment to the role (including making sufficient time available for Board and Committee meetings and other duties as required). The Nomination Committee, which considers the balance of the Board and the mix of skills, knowledge and experience of its members, has considered and recommended to the Board the re-appointment of all of the Directors.

Resolutions 16 and 17 - Re-appointment and remuneration of auditor The Company is required to appoint an auditor at each general meeting at which accounts are laid before shareholders, to hold office until the end of the next such meeting.

The Company's Audit and Risk Committee has recommended to the Board the re-appointment of KPMG LLP and has confirmed that such recommendation is free from influence from a third party and that no contractual terms have been imposed on the Company restricting its choice of auditor.

Accordingly, the Board proposes KPMG LLP's re-appointment as the Company's auditor.

Resolution 17 seeks authority for the Company's Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.