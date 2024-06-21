Royal Mail is also calling on Ofcom to modernise the Universal Service, for example by adding tracking to Universal Service parcels to reflect customer demand.

The proposal we submitted to Ofcom in April 2024 is available at www.internationaldistributionservices.com/en/about-us/regulation/the-future-of-letter-deliveries.

Financial performance1,2,3

Despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, the Group delivered a robust performance. Group revenue grew by £635 million year-on-year to £12,679 million, with revenue and parcel volume growth in both businesses. Group reported operating profit was £26 million (2022-23: £742 million loss), due to a significant reduction in the loss at Royal Mail as the prior year included an impairment charge of £539 million on the carrying value of Royal Mail. Adjusted operating loss was £28 million

(2022-23: £71 million loss), driven by revenue growth and reduced losses in Royal Mail. Group adjusted basic loss per share was

14.6 pence (2022-23: 20.5 pence loss per share). On a reported basis, Group earnings per share was 5.6 pence (2022-23: 91.3 pence loss per share).

Sustainability

Our businesses made good progress in their respective decarbonisation strategies, although emissions increased by 2% compared to the prior year, mainly due to volume growth in GLS. On a per revenue basis, CO2e emissions fell by 5%. In July 2023, Royal Mail reached the milestone of 5,000 electric vans across its delivery and collection fleet and operates the largest electric vehicle (EV) delivery fleet in the country.4 GLS is also continuing to expand its low- and zero-emission fleet, which grew by around 48% year-on-year, adding more e-vans, light vehicles and alternative-fuel vehicles to its delivery network.

Both Royal Mail and GLS are deploying hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) biofuel, which has the potential to reduce emissions by up to 90% compared to diesel. In Germany, our first hydrogen truck is now in operation.

In September 2023, we announced that Royal Mail's Net-Zero and near-term targets had been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and in December 2023,

GLS committed to set Net-Zero targets for SBTi validation.5 We have also continued to implement the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure recommendations.

Capital allocation and dividend

The maintenance of a conservative balance sheet has always been at the heart of the Group's capital allocation policy and the Board considers the Group's net debt position as robust (pre-IFRS 16) at £328 million as at 31 March 2024 (£181 million at 26 March 2023, £142 million at 24 September 2023).

As previously indicated at the Group's half year results, the Board has proposed a final dividend payment of 2 pence per share in respect of 2023-24, funded by GLS. This final dividend payment is subject to shareholders approval at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to take place on 25 September 2024. The dividend will be paid on

30 September 2024 to shareholders on the register at 23 August 2024. The Board is also proposing a special dividend of 8 pence per share, conditional upon completion of the transaction with EP Group.