A message To all members of from our GL S network and our CEO wider community,

The landscape of the parcel market is going through a remarkable transformation, driven by the rapid expansion of e-commerce and the evolving needs of our cus- tomers. As we continue to grow, it is essential that we do so responsibly, with a strong focus on Environmen- tal, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. With this document, we aim to provide the transparency needed for you to be an active part of our ESG journey.

As a road-based transport service, GLS recognises the significant impact our operations can have on the environment. We want to continue our mission in connecting people around the world whilst protecting the environment for future generations. Therefore, we have taken decisive steps to reduce our carbon emissions and transition to sustainable practices.

Our fleet now includes more than 4,900 zero- and low-emission vehicles, representing a 48% increase from March 2023 to March 2024. We have also significantly expanded our charging infrastructure, with around 1,400 new charging points installed last year alone. These efforts are part of our wider strategy to embrace renewable energy sources, including electric heat pumps, photovoltaic systems, and battery storage technologies.

In December 2023, GLS Group made the important decision to align our carbon reduction targets with the