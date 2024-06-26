177200 Proof 5 Monday, June 24, 2024 17:51

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the contents of this document and what action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own personal financial, legal and tax advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant, fund manager or other appropriate independent financial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended), if you are resident in the United Kingdom, or, if resident elsewhere, another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser in the relevant jurisdiction.

IDS Shareholders should read the whole of this document (including all information incorporated into this document by reference to another source). In addition, this document should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation.

If you sell or otherwise transfer or have sold or otherwise transferred all of your IDS Shares (other than to Bidco pursuant to the Offer), please forward this document with the accompanying documentation (other than any documents or forms personalised to you), immediately to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee. However, this document and any accompanying document must not be forwarded, distributed or transmitted in, into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction.

If you sell or otherwise transfer or have sold or otherwise transferred only part of your registered holding of IDS Shares, you should retain these documents and consult the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected. If you have recently purchased or otherwise been transferred IDS Shares in certificated form, notwithstanding receipt of this document from the transferor, you should contact Equiniti through the Shareholder Helpline to obtain a personalised Form of Acceptance if not otherwise received.

If you have any questions about this document or the accompanying documents, or are in any doubt as to how to complete the Form of Acceptance (if you hold IDS Shares in certificated form) or as to how to make an Electronic Acceptance (if you hold IDS Shares in uncertificated form), or make an online instruction via the Nominee Share Service (if you hold IDS Shares via the Nominee Share Service), or wish to obtain an additional Form of Acceptance, please review the FAQs at https://idsoffer.shareview.infobefore contacting the Shareholder Helpline. The Shareholder Helpline is operated by Equiniti on +44 (0) 333 207 6505 between 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (London time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays in England and Wales). For deaf and speech impaired shareholders, calls can be made via Relay UK. Please see www.relayuk.bt.comfor more information. Please note that Equiniti cannot provide any financial, legal or tax advice and that calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the UK will be charged at the applicable international rate.

IDS SIP Participants who have any questions about this document or the accompanying documents, or are in any doubt as to how to complete the online instruction should please review the letter sent to IDS SIP Participants and the FAQs which can both be found at https://idsoffer.shareview.infobefore contacting the SIP Shareholder Helpline. The SIP Shareholder Helpline is operated by Equiniti at Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA, United Kingdom, on +44 (0) 330 123 0058 between 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (London time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays in England and Wales). For deaf and speech impaired shareholders, calls can be made via Relay UK. Please see www.relayuk.bt.comfor more information. Please note that Equiniti cannot provide any financial, legal or tax advice and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the UK will be charged at the applicable international rate.

Neither this document nor any of the accompanying documents do, or are intended to, constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the

solicitation of any vote or approval, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation or solicitation is unlawful. The release, publication or distribution of this document and/or the accompanying documents (in whole or in part) in or into jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by the laws of those jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this document and/or any accompanying document comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any applicable restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws and regulations of any such jurisdiction. In particular, this document should not be released, published, distributed, forwarded or transmitted, in whole or in part, in, into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction.

Recommended Cash Offer

for

International Distribution Services plc

by

EP UK Bidco Limited

(a newly formed company owned indirectly by (i) EP Corporate Group, a.s. ("EP") and

(ii) J&T Capital Partners, a.s. ("J&T"))

to be implemented by means of a takeover offer under Part 28 of the Companies Act

Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chair of IDS which contains the unanimous recommendation of the IDS Directors that you accept or procure the acceptance of the Offer and which is set out in Part 2 (Letter from the Chair of International Distribution Services plc) of this document.

The procedure for acceptance of the Offer is set out in paragraph 17 of Part 1 (Letter from EP UK Bidco Limited) of this document and in respect of IDS Shares held in certificated form, in the Form of Acceptance. To accept the Offer in respect of IDS Shares held in certificated form, you must complete and return the accompanying Form of Acceptance as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to be received by the Receiving Agent by no later than 1.00 p.m. (London time) on the Unconditional Date in accordance with paragraph 17 of Part 1 (Letter from EP UK Bidco Limited) or paragraph 1 of Part C of Part 3 (Conditions to and further terms of the Acquisition) of this document. Acceptances in respect of IDS Shares held in uncertificated form should be made electronically through CREST so that the TTE instruction settles by no later than 1.00 p.m. (London time) on the Unconditional Date in accordance with paragraph 17