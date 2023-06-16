International Distributions Services : 2023 Notice of AGM 06/16/2023 | 08:16am EDT Send by mail :

Further details can be found in the Notes to the Notice on page 11. Directors There have been several changes to the Board during the year. In May, we announced the appointment of Ingrid Ebner as a Non-Executive Director. Ingrid's appointment will take effect from 1 July 2023 at which time she will also join the Nomination Committee. Ingrid will retire from office at the AGM and intends to stand for re-appointment by shareholders for the first time. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, all the other Directors will also retire from office at the AGM and each intends to stand for re-appointment. 1 International Distributions Services plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023 24071_IDS_NoM_2022_2023_230531.indd 1 09/06/2023 16:18 As announced on 12 May 2023, Simon Thompson stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of Royal Mail and from the International Distributions Services plc Board on that date. We would like to thank Simon for his significant contribution to the business over more than five years' service and wish him well in the future. Shareholder engagement and Questions We recognise that the AGM is a key forum for our shareholders to meet with Board members and be heard. Your participation is important to us. Shareholders attending the AGM on the day can ask questions during the course of the meeting. Details of how to ask questions if you choose to attend electronically can be found on page 14 of this document. Shareholders may also ask any questions on the business of the meeting in advance of the AGM by submitting them to agm@internationaldistributionsservices.com. We will endeavour to answer those questions at the AGM. Answers to common questions submitted in advance by email and a transcript of all questions asked and answers given during the course of the meeting will be published on our website at www.internationaldistributionsservices.com as soon as practicable following the AGM. Remuneration Policy With 2023/24 being a policy review year, we have recommended minor changes to our Directors' Remuneration Policy, after first consulting with a number of our key shareholders and incorporating their relevant feedback into our final recommendation. We feel the new Policy provides us with the necessary tools to drive performance coupled with the interests of all our stakeholders for the next three years. We look forward with continued optimism, in terms of how our Policy can support our internal and external stakeholders in driving growth and transformational change. The details behind the Policy are set out in full in the Remuneration Committee Chair's letter (see pages 103 to 106 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements) and the Policy section of the Report (see pages 110 to 118). Final Dividend As announced on 18 May 2023, the Board has decided not to pay a final dividend in respect of the 2022-23 financial year, due to the performance of Royal Mail in 2022-23, and increased investment in GLS. Recommendation Your Directors consider that all resolutions included in the Notice are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and unanimously recommend that you vote in favour of them, as they intend to do so in respect of their own beneficial holdings (save in respect of those resolutions in which they are interested). I would like to take this opportunity to thank you on behalf of the Board for your continued support and look forward to seeing you at the AGM. Yours sincerely, Keith Williams Non-Executive Chair 16 June 2023 24071_IDS_NoM_2022_2023_230531.indd 2 International Distributions Services plc 2 Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023 09/06/2023 16:18 Board of Directors Keith Williams N R Independent Non-Executive Chair Appointed to the Board Non-ExecutiveDirector on 1 January 2018 Non-Executive Deputy Chair on 7 November 2018 Non-Executive Chair on 22 May 2019 Interim Executive Chair on 15 May 2020 Non-Executive Chair on 1 February 2021 Skills and experience Proven business leader with significant chair and board leadership experience. Keith spent

18 years at British Airways, including five years as CFO, three years as CEO and two years as Executive Chair, during which time he led the transformation of British Airways. Formerly a Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, a Non-Executive Director of Aviva plc and an Executive Board member and Chair of the Audit Committee at Transport for London. Extensive industrial relations, operational and customer service experience. Chartered accountant. Significant external appointments ƽ Chair of Halfords Group plc

18 years at British Airways, including five years as CFO, three years as CEO and two years as Executive Chair, during which time he led the transformation of British Airways. Formerly a Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, a Non-Executive Director of Aviva plc and an Executive Board member and Chair of the Audit Committee at Transport for London. Extensive industrial relations, operational and customer service experience.

Chartered accountant. Significant external appointments ƽ Chair of Halfords Group plc Martin Seidenberg Chief Executive Officer of GLS Appointed to the Board 1 April 2021 Skills and experience Significant international and logistics experience. Martin spent 15 years with Deutsche Post DHL in a variety of senior logistics, parcel-related and strategic roles including CEO of the DACH region at DHL Supply Chain.

parcel-related and strategic roles including CEO of the DACH region at DHL Supply Chain. Deep knowledge of GLS, having joined in 2015 as Chairman of GLS Germany, becoming GLS CEO in June 2020. Significant external appointments ƽ None Mick Jeavons Group Chief Financial Officer Appointed to the Board 11 January 2021 Skills and experience Significant financial, logistics and industrial relations experience. Mick joined Royal Mail in 1993 and has held various senior roles, including Corporate Finance Director at the time of the IPO in 2013 and Chief of Staff to the then CEO.

Chartered accountant. Significant external appointments ƽ None Maria da Cunha R E N Independent Non-Executive Director Designated Non-Executive Director for engagement with the workforce Appointed to the Board 22 May 2019 Skills and experience Extensive experience in industrial relations, transformation programmes and employee engagement gained through her 18-year career at British Airways, where Maria was the Director of People, Legal and Government and Industry Affairs, and the Director of People and Legal. Maria was formerly a Non-Executive Director of De La Rue plc.

18-year career at British Airways, where Maria was the Director of People, Legal and Government and Industry Affairs, and the Director of People and Legal. Maria was formerly a Non-Executive Director of De La Rue plc. Qualified solicitor with significant risk, compliance and legal knowledge, having held various positions with Hogan Lovells, Lloyds of London and Law College of Europe. Significant external appointments Panel Member of the Competition and Markets Authority Michael Findlay A N R Independent Non-Executive Director Appointed to the Board 22 May 2019 Skills and experience Extensive strategy, finance and M&A experience. Michael spent 27 years in investment banking at Robert Fleming & Co, UBS and most recently Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was Co-Head of Investment Banking and Corporate Broking for the UK and Ireland.

Co-Head of Investment Banking and Corporate Broking for the UK and Ireland. Significant knowledge of the letters and parcel sector. He is a former Non-Executive Director of UK Mail Group plc, where he was also the Senior Independent Director, Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. Significant external appointments Chair of Morgan Sindall Group plc

Chair of London Stock Exchange plc (a subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group plc) Lynne Peacock E A R N Independent Non-Executive Director Appointed to the Board 1 November 2019 Skills and experience Significant board and executive experience, having served as the CEO of National Australia Bank Europe Limited (NAB) and the CEO of Woolwich plc. Lynne was formerly a Non- Executive Director at Standard Life Aberdeen plc, Scottish Water, Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc and Nationwide Building Society.

Transactional experience gained through her involvement in Woolwich plc's IPO and FTSE 100 listing and its sale to Barclays, the disinvestment of NAB's Irish operations and the integration of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks. Significant external appointments Senior Independent Director of Serco Group plc

Non-Executive Director of TSB Banking Group plc

Director of TSB Banking Group plc Senior Independent Director of TSB Bank plc (a subsidiary of TSB Banking Group plc) 3 International Distributions Services plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023 24071_IDS_NoM_2022_2023_230531.indd 3 09/06/2023 16:18 Baroness Hogg A E N Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Appointed to the Board 1 October 2019 Skills and experience Extensive board and governance experience, having served as Chair of 3i Group plc and as a Non-Executive Director of several companies, including BG Group and GKN plc. Baroness Hogg won the Sunday Times Lifetime Achievement Award for Non-Executive Directors in 2017.

Non-Executive Director of several companies, including BG Group and GKN plc. Baroness Hogg won the Sunday Times Lifetime Achievement Award for Non-Executive Directors in 2017. Significant political and regulatory experience through her former roles as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of HM Treasury, Chair of the Financial Reporting Council and Head of the Prime Minister's Policy Unit under John Major. She was granted a life peerage in 1995 and sits in the House of Lords as a crossbencher. Significant external appointments ƽ None Committee membership key A Audit and Risk E ESG N Nomination R Remuneration Committee Chair Ingrid Ebner N Independent Non-Executive Director Appointed to the Board With effect from 1 July 2023 Skills and experience Extensive logistics and supply chain experience, including the optimising and automation of systems, and more recently oversaw the development of a global contract logistics capability and led the design and implementation of a global organisation structure. Ingrid is Vice President, Global Fulfilled by Maersk Standards and Regional Delivery IMEA & LAM of A.P Moller-Maersk, and reports to the Executive Committee.

Moller-Maersk, and reports to the Executive Committee. Previously, Ingrid spent 21 years at Amazon within their divisions across Europe, in various supply chain roles including Director of Supply Chain Operations Continental Europe where she was responsible for building the AMXL end to end operations organisation. Significant external appointments ƽ None Shashi Verma E N Independent Non-Executive Director Appointed to the Board 29 September 2021 Skills and experience Proven business leader with extensive experience in developing innovative technology. Shashi is the Director of Strategy and Chief Technology Officer at Transport for London (TfL), a role in which he is responsible for the operation of TfL's revenue collection system. He also led the development and implementation of contactless payments on TfL's systems.

Significant customer service experience gained through his responsibility for integrating TfL's customer-facing activities and for running its customer service operations. Significant external appointments ƽ None Jourik Hooghe A N Independent Non-Executive Director Appointed to the Board 1 June 2022 Skills and experience Extensive financial, accounting, operations and strategy experience in consumer goods and retail businesses. Jourik is Chief Financial Officer of Swissport International AG, and his responsibilities cover group finance, including controlling, accounting, M&A, IR, tax and procurement.

Jourik was previously Executive Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer of Wizz Air Holdings plc. Prior to that he spent 18 years at Procter & Gamble in various finance roles, including Head of Global Strategy and Regional CFO, in businesses across Europe, India, China, the Middle East and Africa. Jourik also spent time at Adecco Group, where he transformed the finance and accounting function into a data and technology-driven organisation. Significant external appointments ƽ None Mark Amsden Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Appointed 1 May 2019 Skills and experience Significant legal and company secretarial experience. Mark was the former General Counsel and Company Secretary of Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc and the interim Company Secretary of Yorkshire Water. Formerly a partner at Addleshaw Goddard LLP, where he specialised in corporate litigation and headed up the national IT litigation practice.

