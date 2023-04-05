Advanced search
    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC

(RMG)
2023-04-05
217.30 GBX   -1.41%
Royal Mail, Labor Union Pay Negotiations End Unsuccessfully
MT
International Distributions Services : Cwu talks conclude without an agreement
PU
Royal Mail's Pay Dispute Talks Close to Collapsing
MT
International Distributions Services : CWU TALKS CONCLUDE WITHOUT AN AGREEMENT

04/05/2023
A Royal Mail spokesperson said "After 11 months of talks, including mediation by Sir Brendan Barber and Acas, we are deeply concerned that our talks with CWU have concluded without an agreement.

"We made substantial efforts to reach an agreement, including making a number of further improvements to our offer. These improvements were all based on feedback from the CWU, and we were hopeful that the CWU would put a deal to its members.

"We remain committed to reaching an agreement with the CWU. We have been clear throughout the dispute that not transforming our network and working practices is not an option in a business losing more than £1 million a day. In the best interests of the business, our customers, and the job security of our postmen and women, change cannot be delayed any further."

Notes to Editors

Improvements made during the recent talks include:

  • Pay - We increased our pay offer, and extended the offer until April 2025
  • We offered two options to the CWU:
    • Option A: 10% three year pay deal, plus £500
      • 2% pay rise from April 2022 (already paid), 6% from April 2023 plus a lump sum of £500, 2% from April 2024
    • Option B: 10% three year pay deal, plus £1,500
      • 2% pay rise from April 2022 (already paid), 2% from April 2023 plus a lump sum of £1,500, 6% from April 2024
  • Allowances - We said that all allowances would remain for existing employees
  • Profit share - We proposed a significant profit share arrangement for employees, so that we all benefit when we get Royal Mail back to profitability
  • Later start times - We amended our proposal so that start times in delivery offices would move 60 minutes - 90 minutes later (instead of our original proposal of up to three hours for everyone), with a last letter delivery time of 4.30pm. We also said that no start time changes would happen until March 2024, to give everyone time to adjust

International Distributions Services plc published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 10:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
03/27Panmure cuts Centamin to 'hold'
AN
03/19International Distributions Services plc(LSE:IDS) d..
CI
03/17IDS unit Royal Mail referred to regulator over letter delivery
AN
03/16UK Parliament Members Urge Ofcom to Probe Royal Mail Over Late Letter Deliveries
MT
03/16International Distributions Services : Rmg gpg 2022
PU
03/16International Distributions Services : Parcelforce Worldwide To Move Operations at Its Cen..
PU
03/13UK's Royal Mail Extends Talks with Workers Union Amid Progress
MT
Financials
Sales 2023 12 164 M 15 197 M 15 197 M
Net income 2023 -233 M -291 M -291 M
Net Debt 2023 1 506 M 1 881 M 1 881 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,52x
Yield 2023 3,06%
Capitalization 2 085 M 2 605 M 2 605 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 164 313
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Simon Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mick Jeavons Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Grant Alexander McPherson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC3.47%2 605
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.9.65%163 293
FEDEX CORPORATION30.77%56 929
DEUTSCHE POST AG20.92%55 884
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.2.42%16 443
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.8.96%9 536
