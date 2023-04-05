International Distributions Services : CWU TALKS CONCLUDE WITHOUT AN AGREEMENT

A Royal Mail spokesperson said "After 11 months of talks, including mediation by Sir Brendan Barber and Acas, we are deeply concerned that our talks with CWU have concluded without an agreement.

"We made substantial efforts to reach an agreement, including making a number of further improvements to our offer. These improvements were all based on feedback from the CWU, and we were hopeful that the CWU would put a deal to its members.

"We remain committed to reaching an agreement with the CWU. We have been clear throughout the dispute that not transforming our network and working practices is not an option in a business losing more than £1 million a day. In the best interests of the business, our customers, and the job security of our postmen and women, change cannot be delayed any further."

Notes to Editors

Improvements made during the recent talks include:

Pay - We increased our pay offer, and extended the offer until April 2025

We offered two options to the CWU:

Option A : 10% three year pay deal, plus £500 2% pay rise from April 2022 (already paid), 6% from April 2023 plus a lump sum of £500 , 2% from April 2024 Option B : 10% three year pay deal, plus £1,500 2% pay rise from April 2022 (already paid), 2% from April 2023 plus a lump sum of £1,500 , 6% from April 2024



Allowances - We said that all allowances would remain for existing employees

Profit share - We proposed a significant profit share arrangement for employees, so that we all benefit when we get Royal Mail back to profitability