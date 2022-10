The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has announced it has withdrawn planned strike action in the next two weeks (2, 3, 4, 8, 9 and 10 November).

The CWU has withdrawn strike action following Royal Mail writing to CWU to highlight numerous material concerns with the formal notification of planned rolling strike action.

Royal Mail and CWU have planned talks at Acas tomorrow, Monday 31 October 2022.

We will continue to do all we can to keep business, companies and the country connected.