    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC

(RMG)
  Report
2023-03-16
225.70 GBX   +1.62%
International Distributions Services : RMG GPG 2022

03/16/2023
Royal Mail Group Ltd

2022 Gender Pay Report

Introduction and context

Royal Mail Group is a leading employer in the UK, with around 134,000 employees. Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion vision is to be the employer of choice for a diverse workforce, building an equitable, inclusive, and accessible culture where our colleagues, customers and communities are enabled to thrive and belong. We are proud to champion a gender strategy which focuses on attracting, retaining, and developing female talent at all levels of the organisation.

Once again, our annual Gender Pay Gap ("GPG") report continues to show that the average salaries paid to men and women are broadly the same. Women have historically been underrepresented in our industry, particularly in operational roles, yet female representation in our UK operational workforce continues to grow, now at 20%, increasing from 19% in 2021. In addition, 33% of our senior managers are women, up from 32% in 2021. To address this further we have female representation and recruitment targets for operational roles, as well as a wide range of interventions and initiatives in place to achieve them. We aim to increase our representation of women in all roles to 25% by 2025.

As part of our objective to attract more female candidates, we launched our "For the People" media campaign, featuring increased representation specifically with a focus on our frontline roles. We have introduced gender balanced shortlists for interviews into frontline roles and for shortlisting senior leader candidates. These and other efforts continue to drive diversity into our recruitment process, supporting a 59% increase in Female applicants.

We launched an internal leadership programme called Diamonds, aimed at developing a community of high performing leaders who are 'F.I.T.' to lead the transformation of Royal Mail and shine in their own leadership careers. The programme is the first of its kind and includes a cohort of diverse leaders across the business. Our partnership with Everywoman has been instrumental in our ambition to attract, retain, and develop our female talent pipeline. It gives colleagues access to the crucial training and development required to enable them to own and drive their careers, giving them confidence to pursue opportunities within the business.

Through this Action Plan, we will redefine and relaunch our Employee Value Proposition and re-launch our "For the People" campaign for leadership roles within the operation, continuing to drive our external hiring agenda to attract female candidates at all levels of the organisation. We will define and amplify new programmes for internal and external pipelines, hiring more females into our apprenticeship and graduate schemes and creating progression programmes for internal colleagues, enabling them to move within the organisation.

We will develop our leaders and colleagues across the business, enabling them with skills and knowledge on how to build an inclusive culture for colleagues. We're proud of the progress we are making but we continue to progress at pace our efforts right across our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion agenda.

Our Total Pay Gap (as at 5 April 2022)

The total average pay for male and female employees continues to be broadly the same, with no change in the gap compared to last year. On a mean basis, men are paid 1.4% more than women, and 3.1% on a median basis (Figure 1). This compares to a national gender pay gap of 14.9% (Office for National Statistics October 2022).

Understanding our results

In any year, underlying demographic related factors (e.g. hiring patterns such as the balance between female vs males) impact results. Median statistics are influenced by the high number of frontline operational roles and will vary year on year due to the number of part time employees, overtime levels and the point in time the data is taken.

Figure 1: Total Pay Gap

April 2021

April 2022

Mean

1.4%

1.4%

(Male >

(Male >

Female)

Female)

Median

3.0%

3.1%

(Male >

(Male>

Female)

Female)

1

Classified: RMG - Internal

The 2022 figures include the pay award in 2021 for our frontline employees. This included a 1% increase to pay and an hour reduction in the working week for most employees.

Pay quartile analysis (Figure 2)

As operational roles form around 94% of our workforce, our upper quartile is primarily made up of such roles. We continue to focus on increasing the proportion of women in our operational roles and 26% of hires during 2022 into these roles were women.

Figure 2: Total Pay Quartiles

Upper

83%

17%

Upper

81%

19%

Middle

Lower

82%

18%

Middle

Lower

76%

24%

Male

Female

Our Bonus Gap (in the 12 months preceding 5 April 2022)

Our mean Bonus Gap remains in favour of women due to the higher proportion of women in our management population (Figure 3). Within our senior managers and senior leadership 33% are women compared with our operational population where women make up 20%.

In addition, we continue to pay a bonus to most of our employees (97.4% of men and 95.9% of women (see Figure 4).

Ineligibility is typically due to an individual not having met a minimum service requirement and this then impacts the results each year as new people join the company.

Declaration

I confirm that the data is accurate and in line with the mandatory requirement.

Simon Thompson.

CEO, Royal Mail

Figure 3: Bonus Gap

2021

2022

Mean

-5.1%

-14.4%

(Female >

(Female >

Male)

Male)

Median

7.9%

1.9%

(Male >

(Male >

Female)

Female)

Figure 4: Proportion receiving a bonus

2021

2022

Female

97.9%

95.9%

Male

98.4%

97.4%

2

Classified: RMG - Internal

Disclaimer

International Distributions Services plc published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 18:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
