International Distributions Services : RMG GPG 2022

Royal Mail Group Ltd

2022 Gender Pay Report

Introduction and context

Royal Mail Group is a leading employer in the UK, with around 134,000 employees. Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion vision is to be the employer of choice for a diverse workforce, building an equitable, inclusive, and accessible culture where our colleagues, customers and communities are enabled to thrive and belong. We are proud to champion a gender strategy which focuses on attracting, retaining, and developing female talent at all levels of the organisation.

Once again, our annual Gender Pay Gap ("GPG") report continues to show that the average salaries paid to men and women are broadly the same. Women have historically been underrepresented in our industry, particularly in operational roles, yet female representation in our UK operational workforce continues to grow, now at 20%, increasing from 19% in 2021. In addition, 33% of our senior managers are women, up from 32% in 2021. To address this further we have female representation and recruitment targets for operational roles, as well as a wide range of interventions and initiatives in place to achieve them. We aim to increase our representation of women in all roles to 25% by 2025.

As part of our objective to attract more female candidates, we launched our "For the People" media campaign, featuring increased representation specifically with a focus on our frontline roles. We have introduced gender balanced shortlists for interviews into frontline roles and for shortlisting senior leader candidates. These and other efforts continue to drive diversity into our recruitment process, supporting a 59% increase in Female applicants.

We launched an internal leadership programme called Diamonds, aimed at developing a community of high performing leaders who are 'F.I.T.' to lead the transformation of Royal Mail and shine in their own leadership careers. The programme is the first of its kind and includes a cohort of diverse leaders across the business. Our partnership with Everywoman has been instrumental in our ambition to attract, retain, and develop our female talent pipeline. It gives colleagues access to the crucial training and development required to enable them to own and drive their careers, giving them confidence to pursue opportunities within the business.

Through this Action Plan, we will redefine and relaunch our Employee Value Proposition and re-launch our "For the People" campaign for leadership roles within the operation, continuing to drive our external hiring agenda to attract female candidates at all levels of the organisation. We will define and amplify new programmes for internal and external pipelines, hiring more females into our apprenticeship and graduate schemes and creating progression programmes for internal colleagues, enabling them to move within the organisation.

We will develop our leaders and colleagues across the business, enabling them with skills and knowledge on how to build an inclusive culture for colleagues. We're proud of the progress we are making but we continue to progress at pace our efforts right across our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion agenda.