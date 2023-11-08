Royal Mail has introduced an option for households to register their accessibility needs for parcel deliveries or collections via Parcel Collect. For example, customers with a disability or other accessibility need can request that posties 'knock louder' or take more time when waiting for the customer to come to the door. This can be set-up on the Royal Mail app or via phone with Royal Mail's customer service team.

Customers can also set up a safe place delivery preference in the Royal Mail app for future parcel deliveries. This enables customers receiving parcels to tell Royal Mail where to leave them on occasions when they are not going to be in when the postie delivers.

Customers can set their accessibility need and safe place delivery preference in the Royal Mail app in the 'my account' section or by contacting customer service. Any accessibility need service that is set-up will be valid for one year and can be renewed annually. Customers can amend or delete the service in the Royal Mail app or via customer service at any time.

Parcelforce customers can set up their accessibility needs in the same way, or if they are a Royal Mail customer, their accessibility request will automatically apply.

Nick Landon, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Mail, said: "Our posties are the most trusted delivery people in the UK, and that's because they get to know their customers and do everything they can to accommodate their delivery needs and get their parcels to them safely and securely. This new development gives our posties more information about our customers with additional needs, so they can make sure they don't rush them or miss them when they are actually in. We are always looking at ways to make our delivery service more convenient and easier for residents. The introduction of accessibility needs is another example of how we are doing this."

