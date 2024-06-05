Royal Mail has launched a new, refreshed version of its website, now available at http://www.royalmail.com/, to make it easier for customers to pay for postage online and to track parcels.

A new homepage features a revamped header with improved navigation, to make the website simpler to use and more visually appealing. Key areas of the site have been highlighted to help consumers find what they are looking for more easily.

Before launching its refreshed website for its increasing number of online customers, Royal Mail undertook research and user testing to understand what they needed from the site's homepage. Over 80% of users said they wanted either to buy postage or track an item. As a result, the 'Send' and 'Track' sections are now featured most prominently on the homepage.

Rachel Levy, Royal Mail's Head of Digital Production, said: "With more and more customers using the Royal Mail website to pay for postage, we wanted to make sure the journey is as smooth as possible for them. This revamped version offers a sleek, user-friendly design that makes navigation a breeze. It provides an exceptional user experience across all devices and easy access to our most popular services."

The Royal Mail website has approximately 3.5 million visits a month. Around 50% of all Royal Mail non-account parcel sales now take place online. Customers who purchase parcel postage online can either arrange to have their item collected via Parcel Collect or take it to one of thousands of drop off points including Post Offices, parcel lockers, convenience stores offering Collect+ or parcel postboxes.