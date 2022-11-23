Advanced search
    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC

(RMG)
2022-11-23
234.80 GBX   -3.85%
08:30aRoyal Mail makes "best and final offer" to try to resolve pay dispute
AN
07:44aUK's Royal Mail makes 'final' pay increase offer to union amid dispute
RE
07:35aInternational Distributions Services : Best and final offer including extensive improvements made to CWU
PU
Royal Mail makes "best and final offer" to try to resolve pay dispute

11/23/2022 | 08:30am EST
(Alliance News) - Royal Mail on Wednesday said it has made its "best and final offer" amid at resolving a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Members of the Communication Workers Union have held a series of strikes in recent weeks which the company's owner, International Distributions Services PLC, said has cost it GBP100 million.

A fresh 48-hour strike is set to be held on Thursday and Friday.

Royal Mail said its revised offer includes "extensive improvements" that have been made during the negotiations with the CWU, including an enhanced pay deal of up to 9% over 18 months, offering to develop a new profit share scheme for employees, and making voluntary redundancy terms more generous.

The company said it was also committing to no compulsory redundancies until the end of March 2023 at the earliest.

Royal Mail added it was offering to buy out a number of legacy allowances, make Sunday working voluntary and staggering the introduction of later start and finish times over three years.

Seasonal working proposals would also be changed so that employees would work around two hours less a week in the summer, and two hours more in the winter.

IDS Chief Executive Simon Thompson said: "Talks have lasted for seven months and we have made numerous improvements and two pay offers, which would now see up to a 9% pay increase over 18 months alongside a host of other enhancements. This is our best and final offer.

"Negotiations involve give and take, but it appears that the CWU's approach is to just take. We want to reach a deal, but time is running out for the CWU to change their position and avoid further damaging strike action tomorrow.

"The strikes have already added GBP100 million to Royal Mail's losses so far this year. In a materially loss making company, with every additional day of strike action we are facing the difficult choice of about whether we spend our money on pay and protecting jobs, or on the cost of strikes."

IDS shares were down 2.7% at 237.70 pence in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

source: PA

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 12 360 M 14 671 M 14 671 M
Net income 2023 -224 M -266 M -266 M
Net Debt 2023 1 366 M 1 621 M 1 621 M
P/E ratio 2023 -9,17x
Yield 2023 4,04%
Capitalization 2 310 M 2 742 M 2 742 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 179 049
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 244,20 GBX
Average target price 293,54 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mick Jeavons Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Grant Alexander McPherson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC-51.74%2 742
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-15.74%158 055
DEUTSCHE POST AG-32.61%47 177
FEDEX CORPORATION-32.08%45 713
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-15.44%18 161
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-23.13%9 289