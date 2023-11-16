Nov 16 (Reuters) - Royal Mail is offering its postal workers 500 pounds ($618.80) each this Christmas season if they hit quality targets, as the postal services company looks to win back customers after last year's strike actions disrupted its busy holiday period.

Martin Seidenberg, the new CEO of International Distributions Services, which houses one of the oldest postal companies Royal Mail and international parcels network GLS, said his top priority was now improving quality.

"We are pulling out all the stops to deliver Christmas for our customers," he said.

Last year's holiday season saw its British postal workers walk out due to a dispute over pay and working conditions, disrupting services and pushing customers over to its competitors for the delivery of Christmas gifts and other items.

Apart from the 500-pound incentive that over 100,000 postal workers are eligible to get and that could cost IDS up to 61 million pounds, the group is recruiting 16,000 seasonal workers and opening five temporary sorting centres for the Christmas period.

Christmas shopping has been in line with its expectations, Seidenberg told journalists, adding it was "so far, so good".

($1 = 0.8080 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)