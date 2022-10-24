Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. International Distributions Services plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC

(RMG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-24 am EDT
191.55 GBX   +0.76%
12:52pRoyal Mail, union agree on talks over pay through arbitration
RE
12:02pAcas Facilitation : Change and Pay Dispute
PU
11:14aRoyal Mail workers to stage fresh strike over pay and conditions
AI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal Mail, union agree on talks over pay through arbitration

10/24/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A postal worker makes a delivery in London

(Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail and its largest labour union have agreed to engage in talks through the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) to resolve their ongoing dispute over pay, the postal service's parent company said on Monday.

International Distributions Services said the opening session for the talks would take place on Oct. 25.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) confirmed the agreement in a separate statement, and added that more than 115,000 postal workers at the former British postal monopoly are to strike on Oct. 25.

Royal Mail has been in a tussle with the CWU over pay for months and has said it is losing 1 million pounds ($1.11 million) a day due to strike actions.

Last month, the CWU called for a further 19 days of strike against Royal Mail, potentially spread across October and November.

Earlier this month, Royal Mail had said it could cut up to 10,000 jobs and warned of more layoffs if planned strikes go ahead.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
All news about INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
12:52pRoyal Mail, union agree on talks over pay through arbitration
RE
12:02pAcas Facilitation : Change and Pay Dispute
PU
11:14aRoyal Mail workers to stage fresh strike over pay and conditions
AI
10/19Workers of BT Group, Royal Mail Set To Strike Thursday
MT
10/17Barclays Downgrades International Distributions Services to Equalweight from Overweight..
MT
10/14FTSE 100 rises ahead of government U-Turn on tax plan
MS
10/14FTSE rallies on hopes of fiscal plan reversal
RE
10/14At Least 5,000 Royal Mail Jobs May Be Cut, International Distributions Services Says
MT
10/14Royal Mail Forecasts $396 Million Adjusted Operating Loss in FY23 Amid Further Strikes
MT
10/14Royal Mail could cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by next August
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 320 M 13 809 M 13 809 M
Net income 2023 -192 M -215 M -215 M
Net Debt 2023 1 399 M 1 569 M 1 569 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,09x
Yield 2023 5,85%
Capitalization 1 799 M 2 016 M 2 016 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 179 049
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
Duration : Period :
International Distributions Services plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 190,10 GBX
Average target price 295,85 GBX
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mick Jeavons Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Grant Alexander McPherson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC-62.43%2 016
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-22.76%143 207
DEUTSCHE POST AG-39.61%40 437
FEDEX CORPORATION-40.76%39 873
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-30.78%15 206
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-25.32%8 621