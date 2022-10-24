Advanced search
    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC

(RMG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-10-24 am EDT
191.30 GBX   +0.63%
Royal Mail workers to stage fresh strike over pay and conditions
AI
10/19Workers of BT Group, Royal Mail Set To Strike Thursday
MT
10/17Barclays Downgrades International Distributions Services to Equalweight from Overweight, Cuts PT
MT
Royal Mail workers to stage fresh strike over pay and conditions

10/24/2022 | 11:14am EDT
(Alliance News) - Workers at International Distributions Services PLC-owned Royal Mail will stage a fresh strike on Tuesday in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of the Communication Workers Union will mount picket lines outside sorting and delivery offices across the country.

Efforts to break the deadlock are continuing despite the ongoing industrial action.

More strikes are planned in the coming weeks.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We remain hopeful of entering talks this week with the CWU through Acas to resolve our dispute on change and pay.

"This is the only way to get a resolution and secure Royal Mail's future and jobs for our people.

"On Friday, October 14, we announced losses of GBP219 million in the first half of the year. Strike action has weakened our financial position and threatens the job security of our postmen and women.

"To give the talks the best platform to build towards an agreement, we call on the CWU to suspend their planned industrial action. The focus now must be on overcoming the difficulties that have prevented an agreement from being reached.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience the CWU's continued strike action will cause. We are doing all we can to minimise delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected."

The CWU said its Royal Mail members have had an unagreed 2% pay deal imposed on them, at a time when inflation is in double figures.

source: PA

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 12 320 M 13 809 M 13 809 M
Net income 2023 -192 M -215 M -215 M
Net Debt 2023 1 399 M 1 569 M 1 569 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,09x
Yield 2023 5,85%
Capitalization 1 799 M 2 016 M 2 016 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 179 049
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
Duration : Period :
International Distributions Services plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 190,10 GBX
Average target price 295,85 GBX
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mick Jeavons Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Grant Alexander McPherson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC-62.43%2 016
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-22.76%143 207
DEUTSCHE POST AG-39.61%40 437
FEDEX CORPORATION-40.76%39 873
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-30.78%15 206
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-25.32%8 621