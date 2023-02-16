Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. International Distributions Services plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC

(RMG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:12 2023-02-16 am EST
230.90 GBX   -0.60%
11:56aRoyal Mail workers vote to continue strikes campaign
AN
02/14Royal Mail Said to Refuse to Pay Ransomware Hackers GBP66 Million
MT
02/09EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors to Parse Fed Officials' Hawkish Comments
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal Mail workers vote to continue strikes campaign

02/16/2023 | 11:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Workers at International Distributions Services PLC's Royal Mail have voted overwhelmingly to continue with a campaign of industrial action in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

A fresh ballot of members of the Communication Workers Union showed almost 96% were in favour of more strikes unless the deadlock is broken.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said it was a "stunning" result which showed that Royal Mail workers were determined to continue campaigning against plans to introduce changes in the company.

He revealed that talks have been held with Royal Mail's chair and new members of the board with a view to "refresh" talks to try to reach an agreement.

Royal Mail workers have staged a series of strikes in recent months, including in the busy run-up to Christmas.

No new strikes have been announced, but the union's postal executive will meet next week to discuss the next move.

Ward said he believed the Royal Mail board had intervened to allow a different approach to be made.

"The ball is in their court now," he said.

"We are hopeful that a different process can facilitate an agreement.

"If it does not, the postal executive will meet next Wednesday and we will trigger the mandate for strike action – but that is not what we want to do."

The union has been highly critical of Royal Mail Chief Executive Simon Thompson, who has been recalled to be questioned next week by MPs on the business select committee about the dispute.

A Royal Mail spokesperson contradicted what Ward said, insisting the board had not intervened and there is no new process to try to reach an agreement.

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC -0.60% 230.9 Delayed Quote.9.06%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.69% 6139 Delayed Quote.4.12%
All news about INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
11:56aRoyal Mail workers vote to continue strikes campaign
AN
02/14Royal Mail Said to Refuse to Pay Ransomware Hackers GBP66 Million
MT
02/09EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors to Parse Fed Officials' Hawkish Comments
DJ
02/08Barratt posts growth but reservations down in January
AN
02/08Correction: Britain's Royal Mail Unveils New Stamps Featuring King Charles
MT
02/08Britain's Royal Mail Unveils New Stamps Featuring King Charles
MT
02/08UK's Royal Mail unveils first stamps of new monarch King Charles
AN
02/08Postal Workers' Strike Canceled Due to Notification Error, Royal Mail Claims
MT
02/07LockBit ransomware group threatens to publish stolen Royal Mail data - TechCrunch
RE
02/07Jefferies resumes Taylor Maritime with 'buy'
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 187 M 14 641 M 14 641 M
Net income 2023 -252 M -303 M -303 M
Net Debt 2023 1 509 M 1 813 M 1 813 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,33x
Yield 2023 3,27%
Capitalization 2 198 M 2 640 M 2 640 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 164 313
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
Duration : Period :
International Distributions Services plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 232,30 GBX
Average target price 253,85 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mick Jeavons Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Grant Alexander McPherson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC9.06%2 640
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.7.44%161 601
FEDEX CORPORATION22.79%53 771
DEUTSCHE POST AG17.27%53 052
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.8.84%18 073
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.13.33%9 758