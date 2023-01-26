Advanced search
Royal mail resumes more services after cyber incident
RE
05:46aRoyal Mail parent blames strikes on GBP200 million hit
AN
03:37aUK's Royal Mail sees smaller loss for fiscal 2023 on cost cuts
RE
Royal mail resumes more services after cyber incident

01/26/2023
A Royal Mail sign is pictured on a delivery van outside a Post Office, in St Albans

LONDON (Reuters) - British postal firm Royal Mail is restarting some of its international export services, the company said on Thursday, two weeks after its operations were disrupted by what it called a "cyber incident."

Royal Mail will be resuming its International Tracked and Signed, and International Signed services to all destinations for business account customers and customers buying postage online from Jan. 26, the company said in an update posted on its website.

Parcel, large letter and letter formats of these services will be restarted, said the company, which is part of London-listed International Distributions Services Plc.

"We have made further progress in exporting an increasing number of items to a growing number of international destinations. We are using alternative solutions and systems, which are not affected by the recent cyber incident," Royal Mail said.

Royal Mail, one of the world's largest post and parcel firms, started to move limited volumes of export parcels last week, following an announcement on Jan. 11 that its international export services was severely disrupted by a cyber incident.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2023
