    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC

(RMG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-04-14 am EDT
231.60 GBX   +1.76%
01:24pUK's Royal Mail and union reach pay and employment terms deal
RE
12:47pInternational Distributions Services : Royal Mail and CWU joint statement
PU
04/14International Distributions Services : New updated delivery office serving denbigh and ruthin now officially open
PU
UK's Royal Mail and union reach pay and employment terms deal

04/15/2023 | 01:24pm EDT
April 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) have reached a proposed agreement over pay and employment terms, which will be considered by the union's executive before being voted on by members, the two sides said in a joint statement.

More than 110,000 postal staff at Royal Mail, owned by International Distributions Services, held several nationwide strikes in 2022, joining workers in a series of sectors in Britain — from teachers to nurses and rail workers — demanding higher pay to cope with rising inflation and pressure on living standards.

Details of the proposed deal, including the level of any pay award, were not given in Saturday's statement.

"An announcement on the detailed content of the proposed agreement will be made when it is ratified by the union's executive committee," the statement said, adding this was expected to happen next week. (Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 12 164 M 15 114 M 15 114 M
Net income 2023 -233 M -289 M -289 M
Net Debt 2023 1 506 M 1 871 M 1 871 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,95x
Yield 2023 2,92%
Capitalization 2 191 M 2 723 M 2 723 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 164 313
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 231,60 GBX
Average target price 255,77 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mick Jeavons Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Grant Alexander McPherson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC8.73%2 723
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.9.87%165 230
FEDEX CORPORATION33.19%57 984
DEUTSCHE POST AG21.79%56 452
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.7.46%17 248
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.5.19%9 074
