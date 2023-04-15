UK's Royal Mail and union reach pay and employment terms deal

April 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail and the
Communication Workers Union (CWU) have reached a proposed
agreement over pay and employment terms, which will be
considered by the union's executive before being voted on by
members, the two sides said in a joint statement.
More than 110,000 postal staff at Royal Mail, owned by
International Distributions Services, held several
nationwide strikes in 2022, joining workers in a series of
sectors in Britain — from teachers to nurses and rail workers —
demanding higher pay to cope with rising inflation and pressure
on living standards.
Details of the proposed deal, including the level of any pay
award, were not given in Saturday's statement.
"An announcement on the detailed content of the proposed
agreement will be made when it is ratified by the union's
executive committee," the statement said, adding this was
expected to happen next week.
(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan
Harvey and David Holmes)