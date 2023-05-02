International Endeavors Corp. Launches into AI Industry with Opportunity to Shape Two Burgeoning Multi-Billion-Dollar Markets

NEW YORK, NY, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Endeavors Corp. (“IEC”) (OTC PINK: IDVV), a technology holdings company with a growing portfolio of assets in the artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy, and crypto sectors, is positioning itself to compete in the highly lucrative artificial intelligence space. IEC began its move into AI with the acquisition of two technology companies that present IEC with a realistic and extremely promising growth strategy that finds IEC on the leading edge of two burgeoning markets—AI “content creation and marketing” and AI “process automation.”

The acquisitions of “WITech” and “SF Corp.” may have seemed like simple additions to the company’s holdings portfolio, but IEC and its shareholders are staring at a real opportunity to quickly establish growth and drive significant revenue while transforming IEC into an advanced-stage technology company that could become an attractive acquisition target. It’s a growth opportunity that offers IEC the potential to (i) penetrate up and coming AI markets; (ii) develop products that simplify and expedite a business’s ability to communicate with the public and to streamline operations; (iii) shape the new and quickly expanding AI content creation and automation markets; and (iv) diversify its own holdings portfolio.

Growing its footprint in the industry begins with IEC combining the strengths and capabilities of both acquisitions into a single wholly owned subsidiary (WITech). The idea is that the two entities will work in concert with one another and launch IEC into both the multi-billion-dollar AI digital content creation and the AI process automation markets.

So, what did IEC acquire? First, a company that has developed automated and AI technologies that are already at work in the automobile, medical, robotics, and financial industries with the ability to expand into countless additional markets. And second, a company that gives IEC automated and AI technologies, including an automated video production platform that incorporates existing AI technologies like ChatGPT, Bard, and Jasper, along with automation technology to generate content.

The company says merging the technologies will allow IEC to create additional AI products for marketing and professional industries such as legal, medical, financial, real estate, and health & wellness. In addition to adding assets that can dramatically increase IEC’s earnings potential, the company also benefits from an immediate revenue stream in the mid-seven figures that SF Corp.’s technology already generates.

AI content creation refers to the use of AI technologies such as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) to create written or visual content. The use of AI in content creation is increasing rapidly and is expected to have a significant impact on how companies advertise, deliver content, and communicate with the public. AI can revolutionize content marketing strategies in critical areas such as (i) AI-assisted idea generation and optimization; (ii) personalization and user experience enhancement; (iii) content curation and distribution; (iv) performance tracking and data analysis; and (v) enhancing content creation and collaboration. AI process automation, on the other hand, is a vital tool for many professional sectors because of its ability to analyze vast amounts of data quickly. AI allows businesses to automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks, streamline processes, and simplify operations quickly and at scale, which increases productivity and reduces costs.

Why is a move into AI significant for IEC and its shareholders? Well, there isn’t a single industry that IEC couldn’t touch with the direction management has chosen to go with these acquisitions. AI is set to be the key source of transformation, disruption, and competitive advantage in today’s fast changing economy. Not every industry and sector will be affected equally by AI, but you can bet that none will go untouched. It’s important because IEC will now operate in a sector that Entrepreneur magazine says is the future of the global economy.

A quick look at the exponential growth in the markets where IEC will compete and it’s clear why the company’s expansion into the AI sector is a very attractive development for shareholders. Just two years ago, the market for artificial intelligence in marketing was $15.84 billion. Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, is projecting that number to increase to more than $107.5 billion by 2028. Meanwhile, the content creation or “generative AI” market—valued at $7.9 billion in 2021—is expected to grow to $110.8 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 34.3% from 2022 to 2030, according to Acumen Research and Consulting, a global market intelligence and consulting services provider.

Additionally, the global AI process automation market was valued at $13.6 billion in 2022, and according to a report from Markets and Markets, the size of this specific AI market is expected to double over the next four years to $26 billion at a CAGR of 13.8%.

AI is expected to be one of the fastest-growing industries of 2023, already valued at $328.34 billion. The technology has begun to transform many industries, such as healthcare, finance, transportation, and communications. And through automation, improved data analysis capabilities, and predictive analytics, AI is helping businesses become faster and more efficient while cutting costs. With its potential for tremendous growth and its ability to shake up existing industries, AI is set to be one of the most important drivers of economic growth not just today, but for decades to come.

The impact of AI is so pronounced that Bank of America told its clients back in March that AI could revolutionize everything as the technology was about to have its “iPhone moment.” BofA strategists listed four reasons why AI is about to change the landscape: democratization of data, unprecedented mass adoption, “warp-speed” technological development, and abundant commercial uses.

“We are at a defining moment—like the internet in the '90s—where artificial intelligence is moving towards mass adoption, with large language models like ChatGPT finally enabling us to fully capitalize on the data revolution. Up until recently, AI could read and write but couldn't understand content,” BofA strategists said.

And PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), one of the “big four” global accounting firms agrees. According to its analysis, PwC says global GDP will be 14% higher in 2030 because of AI, which is the equivalent of an additional $15.7 trillion to the global economy—making AI the biggest commercial opportunity in today’s fast changing economy.

Artificial intelligence is a rapidly evolving field that has changed how businesses operate across various industries, including content marketing and automation. AI’s rise in content strategy will transform how marketers develop, distribute, and analyze content for improved engagement and reach. For IEC, timing is everything, and the company finds itself on the leading edge of the industry’s growth. For shareholders, IEC is in exactly the right space at exactly the right time to create an advanced-stage AI company that could become an attractive uplist or acquisition target—and, at the same time, potentially help to create the roadmap for success in AI content creation/marketing and in AI process automation.

To learn more about International Endeavors Corp., visit https://idvvcorp.com .

About International Endeavors Corp.

International Endeavors Corp. is a technology holdings company focused on clean energy, crypto and AI. In 2023, IEC acquired WITech and SF Corp as part of an expansion into the AI sector. The company will incorporate AI technology into its crypto offerings and develop a platform for AI content marketing.

The company specializes in solar technology, battery storage, as well as clean energy crypto mining options for both on and off grid. IEC is currently implementing EV2G/Bi-directional charging options, which allows customers to use their electric vehicle as a backup battery or to sell power back to the grid.

In 2022, IEC started offering its clients a clean energy crypto mining solution. Its plug-n-play mining rigs can be installed in existing or current systems and the rig allows the option to sell power back to the grid or mine cryptocurrency with any power surplus.

About Stock Market Media Group

Stock Market Media Group is a news and media content development IR/PR firm offering a platform for corporate stories to unfold in the media with feature news articles, press releases, research reports, corporate videos, and radio-style CEO interviews. Your story, our words!

This article was written based on publicly available information. Stock Market Media Group may, from time to time, include our own opinions about the companies, their business, markets and opportunities in our articles. Any opinions we may offer about any of the companies we write about are solely our own and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice, or construed or interpreted as research. Any investment decisions you may make concerning any of the securities we write about are solely your responsibility based on your own due diligence. Our publications are provided only as an informational aid, and as a starting point for doing additional independent research. We encourage you to invest carefully and read the investor information available at the web site of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov , where you can also find IEC’s filings and disclosures. We also recommend, as a general rule that before investing in any securities, you consult with a professional financial planner or advisor, and you should conduct a complete and independent investigation before investing in any security after prudent consideration of all pertinent risks. We are not a registered broker, dealer, analyst, or advisor. We hold no investment licenses and may not sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. Our publications about IEC are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Should Stock Market Media Group and its management own shares in the profiled company, they may benefit from any increase in the share price of the profiled companies and hold the right to sell the shares bought at any given time including shortly after the release of the company’s profile. Section 17(b) of the 1933 Securities and Exchange Act requires publishers who distribute information about publicly traded securities for compensation, to disclose who paid them, the amount, and the type of payment. Under the Securities Act of 1933, Section 17(b), Stock Market Media Group discloses that it was remunerated one-thousand, three hundred dollars paid for by a third party via bank wire, to produce this content related to IEC.

Stock Market Media Group and its management do not own any shares in IEC and never accepts compensation in free-trading shares for its marketing services of the company being profiled, however third parties that have compensated Stock Market Media Group may hold free-trading shares of the company being profiled and could very well be selling, holding or buying shares of the company’s stock at the same time the content is being disseminated to potential investors; this should be viewed as a definite conflict of interest and as such, the reader should take this into consideration.

If Stock Market Media Group ever accepts compensation in the form of free trading shares of the company being profiled and decides to sell these shares into the public market at any time before, during, or after the release of the company’s profile, our disclaimer will be updated accordingly to reflect the current position of any free trading shares received as compensation for our services.