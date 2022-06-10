Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. International Endeavors Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDVV   US4594451027

INTERNATIONAL ENDEAVORS CORP

(IDVV)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:42 2022-06-10 pm EDT
0.003100 USD   +6.90%
03:33pINTERNATIONAL ENDEAVORS : IDVV Announces Corporate Update
PU
02/07Energy & Sustainability M&A Activity — February 2022
AQ
01/04International Endeavors Corp acquired Universal Voltage.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Endeavors : IDVV Announces Corporate Update

06/10/2022 | 03:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced the following company updates.

The company has started the initial phase of its clean energy crypto project in Baja Mexico, we have received the initial deposit and are awaiting permit approvals. Any agreement terms will be filled in the appropriate Q on OTCMarkets. We intend to expand further into Latin America, as we see plenty of opportunity on both the residential and commercial sides. Currently we are in negotiations to develop out another project in Costa Rica.

IDVV would also like to announce that it has been beta testing its residential plug-n-play crypto mining device and software with previous clients of Universal Voltage. We anticipate bringing our product to the general market within the next 3 weeks. This device will install seamlessly into new and existing solar energy installations and provide users the option to mine crypto, or sell energy back to the grid.

Lastly IDVV is negotiations with several individuals to add to its advisory board and assist with growing the company and expanding into other Eco-Friendly businesses.

We encourage everyone to follow us.

TWITTER

https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is an alternative energy company that is centered on the marketing, sales, distribution, and installation of solar technology, battery storage, bi-directional charging and clean energy crypto mining rigs in the US and Latin America. We are focused on providing solutions to improve ROI to on & off grid clients. In addition to our main business, we are engaged in locating, acquiring and partnering with "Eco Friendly" established companies, brands, and technologies in the green energy sector.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IDVV/disclosure

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President
Phone: 1-619-343-3199
Email: billmartin@internationalendeavorscorp.com

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704707/IDVV-Announces-Corporate-Update

Disclaimer

International Endeavors Corporation published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 19:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERNATIONAL ENDEAVORS CORP
03:33pINTERNATIONAL ENDEAVORS : IDVV Announces Corporate Update
PU
02/07Energy & Sustainability M&A Activity — February 2022
AQ
01/04International Endeavors Corp acquired Universal Voltage.
CI
2020International Endeavors Corp. Enters Multi-Billion Dollar Global Glamping Industry With..
GL
2020International Endeavors Corp. Enters Multi-Billion Dollar Global Glamping Industry with..
CI
2020Belu Organics Inc. acquired CBD Winery Asset from International Endeavors Corp.
CI
2020International Endeavors Corp Announces Board Changes
CI
2018International Endeavors Corp. (IDVV) Reports Canadian Interest is Greater than Expected
GL
2018International Endeavors Corp. (IDVV) Plans Production Facility in Canada
GL
2018International Endeavors Corp. Plans Production Facility in Canada
CI
More news
Chart INTERNATIONAL ENDEAVORS CORP
Duration : Period :
International Endeavors Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Jillian White President, Treasurer & Director
Mary Davis Secretary & Director
Bill Martin Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL ENDEAVORS CORP-84.88%3
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.80%35 284
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.23.24%31 103
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.03%30 578
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.55%27 723
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.32%27 009