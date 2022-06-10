International Endeavors : IDVV Announces Corporate Update

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced the following company updates.

The company has started the initial phase of its clean energy crypto project in Baja Mexico, we have received the initial deposit and are awaiting permit approvals. Any agreement terms will be filled in the appropriate Q on OTCMarkets. We intend to expand further into Latin America, as we see plenty of opportunity on both the residential and commercial sides. Currently we are in negotiations to develop out another project in Costa Rica.

IDVV would also like to announce that it has been beta testing its residential plug-n-play crypto mining device and software with previous clients of Universal Voltage. We anticipate bringing our product to the general market within the next 3 weeks. This device will install seamlessly into new and existing solar energy installations and provide users the option to mine crypto, or sell energy back to the grid.

Lastly IDVV is negotiations with several individuals to add to its advisory board and assist with growing the company and expanding into other Eco-Friendly businesses.

We encourage everyone to follow us.

TWITTER

https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is an alternative energy company that is centered on the marketing, sales, distribution, and installation of solar technology, battery storage, bi-directional charging and clean energy crypto mining rigs in the US and Latin America. We are focused on providing solutions to improve ROI to on & off grid clients. In addition to our main business, we are engaged in locating, acquiring and partnering with "Eco Friendly" established companies, brands, and technologies in the green energy sector.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IDVV/disclosure

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President

Phone: 1-619-343-3199

Email: billmartin@internationalendeavorscorp.com

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: