May 29, 2024

Lagos, Nigeria

MATERIAL DISCLOSURE - NOTICE OF CHANGE OF SECRETARY

The Board of Directors of International Energy Insurance Plc. (the Company) wishes to inform the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange) of the voluntary retirement of its Company Secretary, Messrs. H. Michael & Co. after nine (9) years of meritorious service, and the appointment of Messrs. Details Nominees with effect from May 15, 2024.

H. Michael & Co. will be collaborating with the new Secretary for a period of two (2) month to ensure a smooth transition.

Messrs. Details Nominees is the corporate services arm of Detail Solicitors, a frontline Law Practice with expertise in Commercial Law Practice. the Board is assured that the new Secretary will build on the legacy of Messrs. H. Michael & Co. and work with the Board and Management of the Company to support its corporate objectives.

Below are the contact details of Detail Nominees:

Contact Person: Ms. Ranti Fajana

Phone no. +234 (0) 803-8225-034

Email address:ranti@detailsolicitors.com

Thank you.

BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD

OLASUPO SOGELOLA

MANAGING DIRECTOR/CEO

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC