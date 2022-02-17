Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. International Energy Insurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTENEGINS   NGINTENEGIN5

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC

(INTENEGINS)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2020

02/17/2022 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC

Unaudited/Management Accounts

for the period ended 30 June, 2020

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC

UNAUDITED/MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2020

Contents

Page(s)

Statement of Financial Position

3

Statement of Comprehensive Income & Other Income

4

Statement of Cash Flows

6

Statement of Changes in Equity

8

Notes to the Financial Statements

9

Supplementary financial information:

Revenue Account

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC

(139,999,999) (139,999,999) (139,999,999) (139,999,999)

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE, 2020

Note

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1

Financial assets

2

- Fair value through profit or loss

2.1

- Fair value through other comprehensive income

2.2

- Debt instruments at amortised cost

2.3

Trade receivables

3

Other receivables and prepayments

4

Reinsurance assets

5

Deferred acquisition costs

6

Investment in subsidiary

7

Investment properties

8

Intangible assets

9

Property, plant and equipment

10

Statutory deposit

11

Total assets

Group

Company

30-Jun-20

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-20

31-Dec-19

=N='000

=N='000

=N='000

=N='000

289,284

255,323

174,083

136,093

-

72,976

108,556

72,976

108,556

122,912

136,288

122,912

136,288

56,831

57,882

56,831

57,882

232,388

120,891

591

79

349,619

353,055

1,276

13,910

319,085

268,466

319,085

268,466

5,032

4,384

5,032

4,384

-

-

1,000,000

1,000,000

3,315,000

3,315,000

3,315,000

3,315,000

16,395

17,417

-

-

3,777,462

3,795,603

3,262,467

3,273,065

322,500

322,500

322,500

322,500

8,879,484

8,755,366

8,652,753

8,636,224

Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities

12

3,996,277

4,053,715

3,996,277

4,053,715

Trade payables

13

17,950

62,317

15,700

16,053

Provision and other payables

14

1,426,630

1,134,019

1,237,241

1,077,843

Current income tax payable

15

501,413

505,593

492,140

497,936

Deferred tax liabilities

16

810,058

810,606

792,722

792,724

Borrowings

17.2

12,465,154

12,505,434

12,454,954

12,454,934

Deposit for shares

18

318,127

318,127

318,127

318,127

Total liabilities

19,535,610

19,389,811

19,307,162

19,211,332

Equity

Share capital

19

642,043

642,043

642,043

642,043

Share premium

20

963,097

963,097

963,097

963,097

Statutory contingency reserve

21

1,627,229

1,607,980

1,573,833

1,566,206

Capital reserve

22

7,926,398

7,926,399

7,926,398

7,926,399

Accumulated losses

23

(23,544,081)

(23,500,235)

(23,285,597)

(23,198,670)

Property revaluation reserve

24

1,501,417

1,501,417

1,482,917

1,482,917

Fair value reserve

25

42,901

42,901

42,901

42,901

Equity attributable to the owners of the parent

(10,840,997)

(10,816,399)

(10,654,409)

(10,575,108)

Non-controlling interest

26

184,871

181,954

-

-

Total deficit

(10,656,126)

(10,634,445)

(10,654,409)

(10,575,108)

Total liabilities and equity

8,879,484

8,755,366

8,652,753

8,636,224

These financial statements were approved by the Board on July 9, 2020 and signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Emmanuel Bassey

Mr. Ebunolu Ayeni

Chief Financial Officer

Ag. Managing Director

See accompanying summary of significant accounting policies and notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements which form an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.

3

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC

(13,999,999) (13,999,999) (13,999,999) (13,999,999)

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Group

Company

30-Jun-20

30-Jun-19

30-Jun-20

30-Jun-19

Note

=N='000

=N='000

=N='000

=N='000

Gross written premium

27

254,240

209,156

254,240

209,156

Gross premium income

27

261,388

259,052

261,388

259,052

Reinsurance expenses

28

(29,568)

(37,730)

(29,568)

(37,730)

Net premium income

231,820

221,322

231,820

221,322

Commission income

29

1,754

4,380

1,754

4,380

Net underwriting income

233,573

225,702

233,573

225,702

Underwriting expenses

Claims expenses

30

(16,959)

78,673

(16,959)

78,673

Acquisition costs

31

(22,005)

(21,894)

(22,005)

(21,894)

Maintenance costs

32

(54,737)

(20,901)

(54,737)

(20,901)

Total underwriting expenses

(93,701)

35,878

(93,701)

35,878

Underwriting results

139,873

261,579

139,873

261,579

Interest revenue caluculated using effective

interest method

33.1

35,072

91,743

24,719

21,469

Other investment income

33.2

3,475

433

1,664

187

Net realised (loss)/gains

34

706

(13,893)

706

-

Net fair value loss

35

(35,580)

(68,963)

(35,580)

(86,602)

Other income

36

477,583

386,018

62,839

50,000

Charge on impairment of assets

37

-

787

-

-

Management expenses

38

(642,790)

(561,079)

(269,317)

(234,742)

Results from operating activities

(21,662)

96,626

(75,097)

11,890

Finance costs

39

(4,356)

-

-

-

Loss before income tax expense

(26,018)

96,626

(75,097)

11,890

Income tax expense

15

-

(28,988)

(4,203)

(14,017)

Loss for the year

(26,018)

67,638

(79,300)

(2,127)

Loss for the year attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(24,595)

70,324

(79,300)

(2,127)

Non-controlling interests

(1,423)

(2,686)

-

-

(26,018)

67,638

(79,300)

(2,127)

1,284,085

1,284,085

1,284,085

1,284,085

See accompanying summary of significant accounting policies and notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements which form an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.

4

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC

(13,999,999) (13,999,999)

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(13,999,999) (13,999,999)

AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

Note

Loss for the year

Other comprehensive income (OCI)

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Net (loss)/gain on available-for-sale financial

assets

41

Other comprehensive income not to be

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Net loss on equity instrument designated at fair

value through other comprehensive income

Revaluation surplus on property

Income tax relating to items not to be reclassified

to profit or loss

16

OCI for the year, net of tax

Total comprehensive loss for the year

Total comprehensive loss attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

Non-controlling interests

Loss per share:

Basic and diluted loss for the year attributable to

equity holders of the parent

40

Group

30-Jun-20

30-Jun-19

=N='000

=N='000

(26,018)

67,638

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(26,018)

67,638

(28,935)

67,638

2,917

1,752

(26,018)

69,390

(1.92)

5.48

Company

30-Jun-20

30-Jun-19

=N='000

=N='000

(79,300)

(2,127)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(79,300)

(2,127)

(79,300)

(2,127)

-

-

(79,300)

(2,127)

(6.18)

(0.17)

See accompanying summary of significant accounting policies and notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements which form an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

International Energy Insurance plc published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 14:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC
09:18aINTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2020
PU
02/07INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE : Audited financial statement for 2019
PU
2018INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC : Financial report
CO
2018International Energy Insurance Plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2016INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE CO PL : Financial report
CO
More news
Chart INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
International Energy Insurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Ebun Ayeni Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Emmanuel Etim Bassey Head-Internal Control
Muhammad K. Ahmad Chairman
Jonathan Ifidon Group Head-Technical
Olawale Adedokun Head-Information, Communication & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC0.00%1
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.6.12%50 100
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.10.39%41 654
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.13%41 552
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.58%34 648
SAMPO OYJ1.02%27 472