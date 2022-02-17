INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2020

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE, 2020
Note
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1
Financial assets
2
- Fair value through profit or loss
2.1
- Fair value through other comprehensive income
2.2
- Debt instruments at amortised cost
2.3
Trade receivables
3
Other receivables and prepayments
4
Reinsurance assets
5
Deferred acquisition costs
6
Investment in subsidiary
7
Investment properties
8
Intangible assets
9
Property, plant and equipment
10
Statutory deposit
11
Total assets
Group
Company
30-Jun-20
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-20
31-Dec-19
=N='000
=N='000
=N='000
=N='000
289,284
255,323
174,083
136,093
-
72,976
108,556
72,976
108,556
122,912
136,288
122,912
136,288
56,831
57,882
56,831
57,882
232,388
120,891
591
79
349,619
353,055
1,276
13,910
319,085
268,466
319,085
268,466
5,032
4,384
5,032
4,384
-
-
1,000,000
1,000,000
3,315,000
3,315,000
3,315,000
3,315,000
16,395
17,417
-
-
3,777,462
3,795,603
3,262,467
3,273,065
322,500
322,500
322,500
322,500
8,879,484
8,755,366
8,652,753
8,636,224
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
12
3,996,277
4,053,715
3,996,277
4,053,715
Trade payables
13
17,950
62,317
15,700
16,053
Provision and other payables
14
1,426,630
1,134,019
1,237,241
1,077,843
Current income tax payable
15
501,413
505,593
492,140
497,936
Deferred tax liabilities
16
810,058
810,606
792,722
792,724
Borrowings
17.2
12,465,154
12,505,434
12,454,954
12,454,934
Deposit for shares
18
318,127
318,127
318,127
318,127
Total liabilities
19,535,610
19,389,811
19,307,162
19,211,332
Equity
Share capital
19
642,043
642,043
642,043
642,043
Share premium
20
963,097
963,097
963,097
963,097
Statutory contingency reserve
21
1,627,229
1,607,980
1,573,833
1,566,206
Capital reserve
22
7,926,398
7,926,399
7,926,398
7,926,399
Accumulated losses
23
(23,544,081)
(23,500,235)
(23,285,597)
(23,198,670)
Property revaluation reserve
24
1,501,417
1,501,417
1,482,917
1,482,917
Fair value reserve
25
42,901
42,901
42,901
42,901
Equity attributable to the owners of the parent
(10,840,997)
(10,816,399)
(10,654,409)
(10,575,108)
Non-controlling interest
26
184,871
181,954
-
-
Total deficit
(10,656,126)
(10,634,445)
(10,654,409)
(10,575,108)
Total liabilities and equity
8,879,484
8,755,366
8,652,753
8,636,224
These financial statements were approved by the Board on July 9, 2020 and signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Emmanuel Bassey
Mr. Ebunolu Ayeni
Chief Financial Officer
Ag. Managing Director
See accompanying summary of significant accounting policies and notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements which form an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
Group
Company
30-Jun-20
30-Jun-19
30-Jun-20
30-Jun-19
Note
=N='000
=N='000
=N='000
=N='000
Gross written premium
27
254,240
209,156
254,240
209,156
Gross premium income
27
261,388
259,052
261,388
259,052
Reinsurance expenses
28
(29,568)
(37,730)
(29,568)
(37,730)
Net premium income
231,820
221,322
231,820
221,322
Commission income
29
1,754
4,380
1,754
4,380
Net underwriting income
233,573
225,702
233,573
225,702
Underwriting expenses
Claims expenses
30
(16,959)
78,673
(16,959)
78,673
Acquisition costs
31
(22,005)
(21,894)
(22,005)
(21,894)
Maintenance costs
32
(54,737)
(20,901)
(54,737)
(20,901)
Total underwriting expenses
(93,701)
35,878
(93,701)
35,878
Underwriting results
139,873
261,579
139,873
261,579
Interest revenue caluculated using effective
interest method
33.1
35,072
91,743
24,719
21,469
Other investment income
33.2
3,475
433
1,664
187
Net realised (loss)/gains
34
706
(13,893)
706
-
Net fair value loss
35
(35,580)
(68,963)
(35,580)
(86,602)
Other income
36
477,583
386,018
62,839
50,000
Charge on impairment of assets
37
-
787
-
-
Management expenses
38
(642,790)
(561,079)
(269,317)
(234,742)
Results from operating activities
(21,662)
96,626
(75,097)
11,890
Finance costs
39
(4,356)
-
-
-
Loss before income tax expense
(26,018)
96,626
(75,097)
11,890
Income tax expense
15
-
(28,988)
(4,203)
(14,017)
Loss for the year
(26,018)
67,638
(79,300)
(2,127)
Loss for the year attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(24,595)
70,324
(79,300)
(2,127)
Non-controlling interests
(1,423)
(2,686)
-
-
(26,018)
67,638
(79,300)
(2,127)
1,284,085
1,284,085
1,284,085
1,284,085
See accompanying summary of significant accounting policies and notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements which form an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.
4
INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC
(13,999,999) (13,999,999)
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(13,999,999) (13,999,999)
AS AT 30 JUNE 2020
Note
Loss for the year
Other comprehensive income (OCI)
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Net (loss)/gain on available-for-sale financial
assets
41
Other comprehensive income not to be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Net loss on equity instrument designated at fair
value through other comprehensive income
Revaluation surplus on property
Income tax relating to items not to be reclassified
to profit or loss
16
OCI for the year, net of tax
Total comprehensive loss for the year
Total comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
Non-controlling interests
Loss per share:
Basic and diluted loss for the year attributable to
equity holders of the parent
40
Group
30-Jun-20
30-Jun-19
=N='000
=N='000
(26,018)
67,638
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(26,018)
67,638
(28,935)
67,638
2,917
1,752
(26,018)
69,390
(1.92)
5.48
Company
30-Jun-20
30-Jun-19
=N='000
=N='000
(79,300)
(2,127)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(79,300)
(2,127)
(79,300)
(2,127)
-
-
(79,300)
(2,127)
(6.18)
(0.17)
See accompanying summary of significant accounting policies and notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements which form an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
International Energy Insurance plc published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 14:47:01 UTC.