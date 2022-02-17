INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2020 02/17/2022 | 09:48am EST Send by mail :

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC Unaudited/Management Accounts for the period ended 30 June, 2020 INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC UNAUDITED/MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2020 Contents Page(s) Statement of Financial Position 3 Statement of Comprehensive Income & Other Income 4 Statement of Cash Flows 6 Statement of Changes in Equity 8 Notes to the Financial Statements 9 Supplementary financial information: Revenue Account INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC (139,999,999) (139,999,999) (139,999,999) (139,999,999) CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE, 2020 Note Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1 Financial assets 2 - Fair value through profit or loss 2.1 - Fair value through other comprehensive income 2.2 - Debt instruments at amortised cost 2.3 Trade receivables 3 Other receivables and prepayments 4 Reinsurance assets 5 Deferred acquisition costs 6 Investment in subsidiary 7 Investment properties 8 Intangible assets 9 Property, plant and equipment 10 Statutory deposit 11 Total assets Group Company 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-19 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-19 =N='000 =N='000 =N='000 =N='000 289,284 255,323 174,083 136,093 - 72,976 108,556 72,976 108,556 122,912 136,288 122,912 136,288 56,831 57,882 56,831 57,882 232,388 120,891 591 79 349,619 353,055 1,276 13,910 319,085 268,466 319,085 268,466 5,032 4,384 5,032 4,384 - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 3,315,000 3,315,000 3,315,000 3,315,000 16,395 17,417 - - 3,777,462 3,795,603 3,262,467 3,273,065 322,500 322,500 322,500 322,500 8,879,484 8,755,366 8,652,753 8,636,224 Liabilities Insurance contract liabilities 12 3,996,277 4,053,715 3,996,277 4,053,715 Trade payables 13 17,950 62,317 15,700 16,053 Provision and other payables 14 1,426,630 1,134,019 1,237,241 1,077,843 Current income tax payable 15 501,413 505,593 492,140 497,936 Deferred tax liabilities 16 810,058 810,606 792,722 792,724 Borrowings 17.2 12,465,154 12,505,434 12,454,954 12,454,934 Deposit for shares 18 318,127 318,127 318,127 318,127 Total liabilities 19,535,610 19,389,811 19,307,162 19,211,332 Equity Share capital 19 642,043 642,043 642,043 642,043 Share premium 20 963,097 963,097 963,097 963,097 Statutory contingency reserve 21 1,627,229 1,607,980 1,573,833 1,566,206 Capital reserve 22 7,926,398 7,926,399 7,926,398 7,926,399 Accumulated losses 23 (23,544,081) (23,500,235) (23,285,597) (23,198,670) Property revaluation reserve 24 1,501,417 1,501,417 1,482,917 1,482,917 Fair value reserve 25 42,901 42,901 42,901 42,901 Equity attributable to the owners of the parent (10,840,997) (10,816,399) (10,654,409) (10,575,108) Non-controlling interest 26 184,871 181,954 - - Total deficit (10,656,126) (10,634,445) (10,654,409) (10,575,108) Total liabilities and equity 8,879,484 8,755,366 8,652,753 8,636,224 These financial statements were approved by the Board on July 9, 2020 and signed on its behalf by: Mr. Emmanuel Bassey Mr. Ebunolu Ayeni Chief Financial Officer Ag. Managing Director See accompanying summary of significant accounting policies and notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements which form an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements. 3 Managing Director See accompanying summary of significant accounting policies and notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements which form an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements. 3 INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC (13,999,999) (13,999,999) (13,999,999) (13,999,999) CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 Group Company 30-Jun-20 30-Jun-19 30-Jun-20 30-Jun-19 Note =N='000 =N='000 =N='000 =N='000 Gross written premium 27 254,240 209,156 254,240 209,156 Gross premium income 27 261,388 259,052 261,388 259,052 Reinsurance expenses 28 (29,568) (37,730) (29,568) (37,730) Net premium income 231,820 221,322 231,820 221,322 Commission income 29 1,754 4,380 1,754 4,380 Net underwriting income 233,573 225,702 233,573 225,702 Underwriting expenses Claims expenses 30 (16,959) 78,673 (16,959) 78,673 Acquisition costs 31 (22,005) (21,894) (22,005) (21,894) Maintenance costs 32 (54,737) (20,901) (54,737) (20,901) Total underwriting expenses (93,701) 35,878 (93,701) 35,878 Underwriting results 139,873 261,579 139,873 261,579 Interest revenue caluculated using effective interest method 33.1 35,072 91,743 24,719 21,469 Other investment income 33.2 3,475 433 1,664 187 Net realised (loss)/gains 34 706 (13,893) 706 - Net fair value loss 35 (35,580) (68,963) (35,580) (86,602) Other income 36 477,583 386,018 62,839 50,000 Charge on impairment of assets 37 - 787 - - Management expenses 38 (642,790) (561,079) (269,317) (234,742) Results from operating activities (21,662) 96,626 (75,097) 11,890 Finance costs 39 (4,356) - - - Loss before income tax expense (26,018) 96,626 (75,097) 11,890 Income tax expense 15 - (28,988) (4,203) (14,017) Loss for the year (26,018) 67,638 (79,300) (2,127) Loss for the year attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (24,595) 70,324 (79,300) (2,127) Non-controlling interests (1,423) (2,686) - - (26,018) 67,638 (79,300) (2,127) 1,284,085 1,284,085 1,284,085 1,284,085 See accompanying summary of significant accounting policies and notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements which form an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements. 4 INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC (13,999,999) (13,999,999) CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (13,999,999) (13,999,999) AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 Note Loss for the year Other comprehensive income (OCI) Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Net (loss)/gain on available-for-sale financial assets 41 Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Net loss on equity instrument designated at fair value through other comprehensive income Revaluation surplus on property Income tax relating to items not to be reclassified to profit or loss 16 OCI for the year, net of tax Total comprehensive loss for the year Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the parent Non-controlling interests Loss per share: Basic and diluted loss for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent 40 Group 30-Jun-20 30-Jun-19 =N='000 =N='000 (26,018) 67,638 - - - - - - - - - - (26,018) 67,638 (28,935) 67,638 2,917 1,752 (26,018) 69,390 (1.92) 5.48 Company 30-Jun-20 30-Jun-19 =N='000 =N='000 (79,300) (2,127) - - - - - - - - - - (79,300) (2,127) (79,300) (2,127) - - (79,300) (2,127) (6.18) (0.17) See accompanying summary of significant accounting policies and notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements which form an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 