INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC

Financial Statements - 31 December 2023

Management Discussion and Analysis

For the year ended 31 December 2023

Management objectives

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD & A") is designed to provide the readers with an overview of the Company's profile, business strategies, performance update and its forward-looking statements.

The Management Discussion and Analysis has been prepared as at 31 December 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and the related notes to the audited financial statements.

International Energy Insurance Plc is a registered Company incorporated in Nigeria and its major business activities are provision of Insurance risk underwriting to Public Sector, corporate and individuals customers in Nigeria. The Company is also established and run in such a way that it will become one of the major operators in the Insurance Industry in Nigeria with future outlook to expand and to diversify its business.

Management focus in the period to come is to adopt initiatives and actions that will guarantee the growth of the Company including introducing additional capital necessary to reposition the Company

Business Strategy of the Company and Overall Performance

IEI Plc is running a (5) five year strategic cycle plan from 2023 - 2027. Our ambition is to be a major key player in the Insurance Industry in Nigeria, focusing on more revenue generation and market share within the corporate and retail market segments. We would pay more attention to improving Operational Efficiency to deliver quality service, Simple and unique customer experience across all selling points. We will seek to maintain best practice in buisness ethics. Our Brokers remain our biggest partners, we would strive to strengthen our relationships with them. We will continue to grow the market by pursuing new customer segments and distribution channels. We can only serve these new segments by understanding the customer and coming up with innovative products that meet their needs, that is within their budget and easily accessible. We believe that the Retail and Travel Insurance segments will deliver the next phase of our growth. We would work towards driving insurance uptake by segment by becoming the Insurer they think of in momemts that matter.

Financial performance

The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:

In thousands of naira 2023 2022 Changes % Insurance Revenue 2,718,177 758,907 1,959,270 258 Insurance Service Result 2,982,238 400,624 2,581,614 644 Net Investment Income 198,869 718,852 (519,983) (72) Other Income 886,800 28,416 858,384 3,021 Operating expenses including employee benefit expenses (1,690,454) (453,524) (1,236,930) 273 Profit before tax 5,773,378 241,572 5,531,806 2,290 Earnings per share in kobo 434 18 416 2,294

The Company reported profit of 6.5billion for the year ended 31st December 2023 compared to the loss of N349Million expereinced in the prior year 2022 and Insurance Revenue grew by 258% compared to that of 2022.