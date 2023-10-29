International Financial Advisors KPSC (IFA) is a Kuwait-based company engaged in investment activities. The Company provides financial advisory services, trading in local and international securities, borrowing, lending, issuing guarantees, managing investment funds and portfolios management, and trading in futures contracts. The Company's main business is structured into two segments, namely Asset Management and Investment services. Its Asset Management segment includes fund management and wealth management. Its Investment services segment includes core holding, which comprises controlling stakes in companies in various sectors; strategic investment, which supports partnership with international companies, and portfolio investment. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries that are engaged in different business sectors, such as hotels and resorts, travel and tourism, real estate, property development, aviation and airlines, and securities trading.

Sector Diversified Investment Services