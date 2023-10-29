International Financial Advisors Holding - KPSC reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net income was KWD 10.05 million compared to KWD 2.51 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.04033 compared to KWD 0.01008 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.04033 compared to KWD 0.01008 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was KWD 0.008783 million compared to KWD 0.028826 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 15.38 million compared to KWD 3.41 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.06169 compared to KWD 0.01366 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.06169 compared to KWD 0.01366 a year ago.
International Financial Advisors Holding - KPSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
October 29, 2023 at 03:03 am EDT
