IFF Announces Global Price Increases Across All Divisions

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that it is implementing broad-based pricing actions across all four divisions – Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions. The immediate need for these price increases is driven by the continued and significant escalation of raw material, energy and logistics costs as a result of the current geopolitical climate.

Pricing actions will vary by business and be driven by specific product cost increases. These actions will include more frequent pricing reviews – dynamic pricing – to ensure IFF product reflects current market realities.

Actions on specific accounts will be communicated by the respective account managers.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

© 2022 by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316006008/en/