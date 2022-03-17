Log in
    IFF   US4595061015

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

(IFF)
  
IFF Announces Global Price Increases Across All Divisions

03/17/2022 | 06:56am EDT
IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that it is implementing broad-based pricing actions across all four divisions – Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions. The immediate need for these price increases is driven by the continued and significant escalation of raw material, energy and logistics costs as a result of the current geopolitical climate.

Pricing actions will vary by business and be driven by specific product cost increases. These actions will include more frequent pricing reviews – dynamic pricing – to ensure IFF product reflects current market realities.

Actions on specific accounts will be communicated by the respective account managers.

Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

© 2022 by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 579 M - -
Net income 2022 798 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 900 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,0x
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 31 830 M 31 830 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
