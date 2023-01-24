Advanced search
    IFF   US4595061015

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

(IFF)
01/24/2023 | 04:00:02 pm EST
110.84 USD   -1.65%
01/24/2023 | 04:18pm EST - IFF Appoints Dawn Willoughby to Board of Directors
BU
01/23IFF to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results February 8
BU
01/23International Flavors & Fragrances' Two Animal Nutrition Products Receive Canadian Approval
MT
IFF Appoints Dawn Willoughby to Board of Directors

01/24/2023 | 04:18pm EST
IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced the appointment of accomplished consumer products industry executive Dawn Willoughby to the Company’s Board of Directors as an independent director, effective Feb. 1, 2023. Willoughby, who most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Clorox Company, brings an impressive track record of driving sustainable, profitable growth with a focus on innovation and sustainability for global consumer businesses.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dawn to the IFF Board as we continue to evolve our Board consistent with the plans announced in our December Investor Day, and prioritize the addition of senior executives with the most relevant skills, leadership experience and business expertise needed to support our company’s continued growth and transformation,” said Dale Morrison, chair of IFF’s Board of Directors. “Dawn’s deep understanding for the unique needs and expectations of IFF’s customers and partners will be valuable to our Board and management team as we continue executing on our new long-term strategic and financial vision.”

“I have long admired IFF’s world-class portfolio, strong commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach and I am honored to join the Board as IFF becomes an even better partner for its diverse and global customer base,” said Willoughby. “I am pleased to partner with IFF’s Board and Executive Leadership Team to leverage the company’s industry-leading offering and unlock future growth for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Willoughby served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Clorox Company until 2019. In this role, she oversaw the company’s five core global functions — Marketing, Sales, Product Supply, Research & Development and Information Technology — as well as the International Division and Burt's Bees®, Nutranext® and Renew Life® businesses. Prior to her time at Clorox, Willoughby spent nine years with The Procter & Gamble Company, where she held several sales management positions. Willoughby serves as a Director on the Boards of J.M. Smucker Company and TE Connectivity. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Business.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 477 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 790 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 018 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,1x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 28 734 M 28 734 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 112,70 $
Average target price 124,35 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Franklin K. Clyburn CEO, Director & President-Nourish Division
Glenn Robert Richter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dale F. Morrison Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Yep Chief Research & Development Officer
Vic Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.7.50%28 734
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.0.18%54 479
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-3.17%9 850
CHRISTIAN HANSEN0.82%9 685
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-4.91%5 509
LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION-2.39%5 257