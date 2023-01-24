IFF Appoints Dawn Willoughby to Board of Directors

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced the appointment of accomplished consumer products industry executive Dawn Willoughby to the Company’s Board of Directors as an independent director, effective Feb. 1, 2023. Willoughby, who most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Clorox Company, brings an impressive track record of driving sustainable, profitable growth with a focus on innovation and sustainability for global consumer businesses.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dawn to the IFF Board as we continue to evolve our Board consistent with the plans announced in our December Investor Day, and prioritize the addition of senior executives with the most relevant skills, leadership experience and business expertise needed to support our company’s continued growth and transformation,” said Dale Morrison, chair of IFF’s Board of Directors. “Dawn’s deep understanding for the unique needs and expectations of IFF’s customers and partners will be valuable to our Board and management team as we continue executing on our new long-term strategic and financial vision.”

“I have long admired IFF’s world-class portfolio, strong commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach and I am honored to join the Board as IFF becomes an even better partner for its diverse and global customer base,” said Willoughby. “I am pleased to partner with IFF’s Board and Executive Leadership Team to leverage the company’s industry-leading offering and unlock future growth for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Willoughby served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Clorox Company until 2019. In this role, she oversaw the company’s five core global functions — Marketing, Sales, Product Supply, Research & Development and Information Technology — as well as the International Division and Burt's Bees®, Nutranext® and Renew Life® businesses. Prior to her time at Clorox, Willoughby spent nine years with The Procter & Gamble Company, where she held several sales management positions. Willoughby serves as a Director on the Boards of J.M. Smucker Company and TE Connectivity. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Business.

